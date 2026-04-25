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US forces seize Iranian-flagged vessel under expanded maritime crackdown amid ongoing tensions with Iran

US Central Command says USS Rafael Peralta intercepted an Iranian-flagged vessel attempting to reach Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 09:18 AM IST

US forces seize Iranian-flagged vessel under expanded maritime crackdown amid ongoing tensions with Iran
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In a notable maritime operation, the United States Central Command confirmed that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) intercepted a vessel sailing under the Iranian flag on April 24. The ship was reportedly heading toward an Iranian port when US naval forces moved to stop it. Following the interception, American personnel boarded the vessel to conduct a detailed inspection.

Part of Broader Blockade Strategy

The incident comes as part of a wider enforcement campaign aimed at restricting maritime traffic linked to Iran. During a briefing, General Dan Caine outlined the United States’ continued commitment to maintaining a strict naval blockade. He stated that the policy applies to vessels of all nationalities travelling to or from Iranian ports, under directives issued by the US administration.

Rising Number of Interdictions

According to officials, the campaign, launched earlier this month, has already resulted in dozens of vessels altering their routes to avoid confrontation. Authorities indicated that at least 34 ships have reversed course after encountering US naval forces. The operations are being carried out in coordination with the US Department of Justice, targeting ships suspected of transporting sanctioned goods or operating within so-called “dark fleets.”

Recent Seizures Highlight Reach

Officials also detailed several recent high-profile interdictions. One such case involved the seizure of a cargo vessel after warnings were ignored, with US Marines boarding the ship via helicopter operations. Additional actions included the interception of large oil tankers suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude, extending enforcement efforts beyond the Middle East into the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Global Scope and Continued Vigilance

The US military has emphasised that its maritime surveillance and enforcement operations now span multiple regions, including the Indo-Pacific. Authorities say they are closely monitoring vessels approaching or leaving Iranian waters and remain prepared to intercept them if necessary. The objective, officials noted, is to enforce sanctions and disrupt illicit shipping networks.

Historical Context and Ongoing Commitment

During the briefing, General Caine also referenced past attacks on US personnel, including the 1983 bombing of the American embassy in Beirut, underscoring the broader security concerns shaping current policy. He reaffirmed the military’s readiness to escalate operations if directed, while highlighting the dedication of service members engaged in ongoing missions.

The developments signal a sustained and increasingly assertive US approach to maritime enforcement, with potential implications for global shipping routes and regional stability.

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