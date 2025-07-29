US Flight Horror: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner pilots avert major tragedy after mid-air engine failure, here's how

Flight UA108 had just climbed to about 5,000 feet when the pilots reported a failure in the aircraft’s left engine.

A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Washington Dulles Airport to Munich, experienced a serious mid-air emergency on July 25 after one of its engines failed shortly after takeoff. Flight UA108 had just climbed to about 5,000 feet when the pilots reported a failure in the aircraft’s left engine. The crew quickly declared a “MAYDAY” and began working with air traffic controllers to return the plane safely.

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, the plane remained in the air for over two and a half hours. During this time, it circled northwest of Washington, dumping fuel to reduce weight for a safer landing. Pilots maintained an altitude of 6,000 feet while following instructions from controllers to avoid other aircraft during the fuel dump.

Once fuel dumping was completed, the pilots requested an Instrument Landing System (ILS) approach for Runway 19 Centre at Washington Dulles Airport. The aircraft made a safe emergency landing but was unable to move on its own due to the damaged engine. Ground crews had to tow it off the runway. The plane has remained grounded at the airport since then.

Notably, no one was hurt in the incident. The airline and aviation authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation into what caused the engine failure.