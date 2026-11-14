US flight chaos ends as FAA lifts ground stop: What officials revealed about ageing air traffic systems

After a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted flights across the US, normal operations have been finally resumed. However, fresh questions have emerged over what triggered such an outage. Check what officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has finally lifted the nationwide ground stop imposed across the United States, following a telecommunications outage. This led to disruptions in air traffic control operations, as passengers faced flight delays and cancellations. According to US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, the disruption began at around 3:36 PM (local time) when radar and communication systems at air traffic control centres and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) experienced instability.

US lifts nationwide FAA ground stop after telecom outage

''The TRACONs and the centres, we started to have inconsistency in the data from the radars and our communication with airplanes. And we have procedures for this. Our pilots are well trained, our air traffic controllers are well trained, and at that point we issued a ground stop,'' Duffy said.

''We didn't lose all telecom, we didn't lose all radar, but that instability, because of an abundance of caution and making sure we keep the American flyer safe, we did the ground stop, but we were going to allow those life-saving movements to still occur,'' he added.

No evidence of cyberattack or rogue AI, says Homeland Security Secretary

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the issue and said that authorities had found no evidence so far but stressed that investigators were not ruling out any possibility of cyberattack or rogue AI.

''There's nothing completely certain right now. It doesn't appear that way. We've activated our teams. This is a national emergency. We have all of our assets. There is nothing that indicates it yet. Now when we start looking at cyber threats, cyber attacks, typically some people are going to raise thier hand up and say we did that, there's no chatter, we haven't seen any footprints, as you would say, or identifications of people that got into the system. It appears that this was mechanically driven. However, we're still looking, so we're not going to rule that out,'' Mullin said.

Sean Duffy blames ageing technology for air traffic control disruption

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Transportation Duffy pointed towards outdated technology within the country's air traffic control infrastructure as a major concern. ''We have TDM telecom. So, this is analog telecom. Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data and they went down. And I shouldn't say they went down - they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers, and because of that we shut the system down.''

Highlighting the administration's appeal to Congress to provide funding for the modernisation of the US air traffic control system, he added, ''The President for the last year has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system. Let's not do a patchwork fix to a system that's critical for every single family. It's not red, it's not blue, it's not Democrat, it's not Republican. It's American. Give us the money to fix it.''

(With inputs from ANI)