'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin, writes, 'as i am sure you agree...'

Indian Astronaut Shukla returns home, set to meet PM Modi today

‘It was determined by all...’ Donald Trump says Putin wants more of Ukraine, asks Zelenskiy to...,

Scientists discover mysterious space 'tunnels' linking our solar system to other stars, know all about them

Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit called off, likely to be deferred: Reports

Women dance to Badi Mushkil, but cameraman becomes star of video: 'He completely stole...'

'The only problem with him...': Virat Kohli's ex-teammate responds with brutal honesty when confronted over past comments

Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'

SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis signing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin, writes, 'as i am sure you agree...'

US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin....

Indian Astronaut Shukla returns home, set to meet PM Modi today

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns home, set to meet PM Modi today

‘It was determined by all...’ Donald Trump says Putin wants more of Ukraine, asks Zelenskiy to...,

‘It was determined by all...’ Donald Trump says Putin wants more of Ukraine, ask

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeWorld

WORLD

US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin, writes, 'as i am sure you agree...'

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him that "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the world, Fox News reported on Saturday (local time).

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US First Lady Melania Trump pens 'peace letter' to Russian President Putin, writes, 'as i am sure you agree...'

TRENDING NOW

US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him that "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the world, Fox News reported on Saturday (local time).

US President Donald Trump hand-delivered the letter to Putin before their summit in Alaska on Friday (local time), as reported by Fox News. Immediately after receiving it, Putin read the letter in front of the American and Russian delegations.

"Dear President Putin," the letter began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," it read.

The First Lady further wrote, "Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all--so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity--an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."

The letter noted that "in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them--a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."
"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," she added. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone--you serve humanity itself," as reported by Fox News.

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time," the letter concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash
NOS vs BPH: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls talks with US President Trump 'long and substantive', backs trilateral meeting with Russia ahead of Washington visit
Zelenskyy calls talks with Trump 'long and substantive', backs...
HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details
HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check
Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve coming soon: 5 K-dramas fans must watch before release
Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve coming soon: 5 K-dramas fans must watch before release
'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President
Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Putin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE