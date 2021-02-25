US First Lady Jill Biden opens up on her divorce - says, things happen for the best

United States' First Lady Jill Biden, 69, opened up about her divorce and offered advice to talk show host Kelly Clarkson during 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Thursday. In the chat show, Jill Biden said that if she hadn't gotten divorce, she never would have met her current husband US President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden offered comforting advice to Kelly Clarkson, telling the singer and talk-show host who is going through a divorce, that things happen for the best and that life will eventually 'look better'.

"I want to tell you Kelly, I mean this is what I would say to you if I were your mother. You know, my mother always said to me things are going to look better tomorrow. And if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better and, you know, I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best. And I think, Kelly, over time - I don't know how long it's been for you - but I think over time you heal and you're going to be surprised and I can't wait until that day comes for you and you're going to call me up and you're going to say Hey Jill you were right."

The first lady - a divorcee herself, also reveals what she looks forward to when COVID-19 clears up and explains why women should take time for themselves every day, as she does.

Jill Biden married her first husband, Bill Stevenson, in 1970, and divorced him five years later. The year she got divorced, she met Joe Biden on a blind date set up by his brother. Biden's first wife Neilia died in a car crash in 1972 that also claimed the life of their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi.

The Bidens have been married since 1977 and have a daughter Ashley, 39 in addition to Joe's two sons - Hunter and Beau, from his first marriage. Beau Biden died at 46 from brain cancer in 2015.

In the interview on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she also talked on education, the pandemic, military families and cancer research.

