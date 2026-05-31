US fires Hellfire missile at cargo ship accused of breaching Iran blockade, says 'ignored over 20 warnings'

The US military disabled a cargo ship bound for Iran after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach Washington's naval blockade.

United States military has confirmed that it targeted a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship allegedly failed to comply with repeated instructions to alter its course. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Gambia-registered vessel Lian Star was heading toward an Iranian port when American forces launched a Hellfire missile that struck its engine compartment, rendering the ship unable to continue its voyage.

CENTCOM stated that military personnel issued more than 20 warnings to the vessel over several hours, informing the crew that it was attempting to enter a port covered by the ongoing US naval blockade of Iran. When the ship allegedly ignored those directives, American forces took action to stop it.

Latest action under US Maritime Restrictions

The incident marks the sixth known interception since Washington introduced its maritime blockade in April. US officials say the measure was implemented in response to Iran's restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global trade route.

According to the US military, over 115 vessels have been redirected since the blockade began, while only one intercepted ship was later allowed to continue its journey. A US official familiar with the operation told the Associated Press that the Lian Star remains adrift in the Gulf of Oman and has not been boarded by American personnel.

Diplomatic efforts face uncertainty

The military operation comes at a delicate moment in US-Iran relations. Although a ceasefire reached earlier this year has largely prevented further escalation, negotiations continue over a proposed 60-day extension aimed at creating space for discussions on Iran's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump reportedly met with senior advisers to assess the situation but has yet to decide whether to support an extension of the truce. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, maintain that no final agreement has been reached.

Strait of Hormuz remains a key flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be at the centre of tensions between the two countries. The strategic waterway handles a significant portion of global energy shipments, and disruptions have affected the movement of oil, natural gas and other commodities.

Iran has insisted that vessels transiting the area must comply with its regulations. In a statement carried by state media, Tehran warned that any foreign military interference in regional shipping operations could jeopardise the security of vessels operating in the area.