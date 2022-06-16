US Fed Reserve hikes interest rate by 0.75%, highest in 28 years; how much inflation in which country?

(Image Source: Reuters)

The US central bank Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 0.75% late on Wednesday amid steep inflation. This is the highest increase in 28 years, since 1994. Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated to make similar increases in the future. The retail inflation in the United States is running at a 40-year high.

Jerome Powell has said that with this step retail inflation will be controlled to some extent, but to get complete relief, it will have to increase the interest rates again in July. He estimated that there could be an increase from 0.50% to 0.75% next month. Earlier in May also, the Fed Reserve increased the interest rate by 0.50%.

In the month of May, the inflation rate in the US was recorded at 8.6 percent. Even before the meeting of the US Fed, there was a fall in the stock markets around the world due to the increase in interest rates. According to the data of the US Labour Bureau, the main reason for inflation there is the cost of fuel.

Energy today is 35% more expensive in the United States than it was a year ago. But the rate of energy inflation in Britain has reached 51%.

How it is affecting stock markets around the world

The Bombay Stock Exchange index Sensex also closed down 1457 points on Monday. The effect of increasing interest rates by the US Fed will also affect the Reserve Bank of India. RBI may also increase interest rates further in the coming days.

Worldwide inflation

A recent study by Germany's Deutsche Bank has revealed how inflation has spread all over the world. Deutsche Bank has presented its analysis report based on inflation data of 111 countries. According to him, America comes in the middle of the index of countries facing inflation. That is, there are many such countries, where the rate of inflation is much higher than there.

Average inflation rate increases from 3% to 7.9%

According to Deutsche Bank, if the inflation rate of 111 countries is taken as an average, then it works out to 7.9%. A year ago, this average rate was just 3%. Inflation increased sharply in the countries of Western Europe in May. In the Netherlands, this rate increased to 8.8% from the year before and 7.9% in Germany.

In France, the situation was slightly better (5.8 percent), but in the Baltic countries, it reached around 20%.

Turkey and Argentina have highest inflation rates

Meanwhile, the inflation rate in Turkey remained at a record level of 74% in May. Despite this, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced to follow the policy of cutting interest rates. Argentina has the highest rate of inflation after Turkey which stands at 58%. Inflation rates are currently in double digits in most countries of Latin America and Africa.

Some relief in Asia

According to experts, if we keep in mind the inflation of the United States and Europe, then the trend in Asia seems to be a relief. In China, the inflation rate in May was only 2.1%. In Japan this rate was 2.5%. According to a BBC report, the Central Bank of Japan had decided to limit the inflation rate to 2%. The salaries there are almost constant.

Therefore, inflation of 2.5% is also affecting the consumers. The American newspaper Wall Street Journal has reported in an analysis that China spent a relatively small amount on the stimulus package at the time of the Covid-19 epidemic. Now it is getting the benefit of it.