US Air Force is looking for US companies to supply 256 MB PCMCIA Type II and CompactFlash cards for F-22 Raptor. The stealth fighter uses 1990s-era cards in its Data Transfer Cartridge for mission data.

The F-22 Raptor is widely regarded as one of the world's most advanced fighter jets. It can evade radar, supercruise without afterburners, and process an extraordinary amount of information to identify and engage threats.

But there is something rather less futuristic about how its pilots load mission information before take-off: a removable flash memory card using a format that belongs to the 1990s.

The US Air Force is now looking for American companies that can still supply these ageing storage devices for the F-22. And it is not even looking for anything particularly large by today's standards. The minimum storage capacity it will accept is just 256 megabytes (MB), less than what a modern smartphone uses to store a handful of photographs.

US Air Force issues notice for old memory cards

In a notice published on the US government's procurement portal on November 16, the Air Force's F-22 Division invited companies to indicate whether they could supply the memory cards used in the fighter's Data Transfer Cartridge (DTC). Responses have been sought by December 1, 2026.

The requirement offers a glimpse into an often-overlooked challenge of operating advanced military aircraft.

The F-22, developed by Lockheed Martin in partnership with Boeing, made its maiden flight in 1997 and became operational in 2005. Unlike the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 has never been exported, with a US congressional restriction preventing its sale to foreign countries.

It made its operational debut in September 2014 when it struck Islamic State targets in Syria. In February 2023, an F-22 also shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the US coast, marking its first air-to-air kill. It was also deployed in Israel amid the US's war with Iran.

What kind of memory cards does the F-22 use?

The Air Force is seeking two types of storage devices: Personal Computer (PC) Standard 95 Type II flash cards, and CompactFlash (CF) cards fitted with passive CompactFlash-to-PCMCIA Type II adapters.

PCMCIA, short for Personal Computer Memory Card International Association, was a standard used for removable storage cards in laptops during the 1990s and early 2000s. Type II cards are 5 mm thick. CompactFlash was another popular format, particularly in digital cameras, before SD cards became mainstream.

The cards must have a storage capacity of at least 256 MB and be "readable and writable in a government-furnished host system".

What does the memory card actually do?

The cards are part of the F-22's Data Transfer Cartridge, a removable storage device used to transfer mission-related information between ground systems and the aircraft.

Before a mission, information such as flight routes, radio settings and threat-related data can be loaded onto the cartridge on the ground. After the aircraft returns, operators can remove the cartridge and use it to retrieve flight-related information for analysis.

Interestingly, the US Air Force says it strongly prefers pre-formatting the cards using FAT16, an older file system developed in the 1980s.

No contract yet, but a modern maintenance headache

The document is a Sources Sought Notice, which means the Air Force is conducting market research. It is not a formal tender or a commitment to purchase the cards. The government "does not presently intend to award a contract" and only US companies will be considered.

The US Air Force intends to operate the F-22 into the 2030s, making the availability of replacement components important.

For an aircraft designed to dominate the skies of the 21st century, finding a reliable piece of 1990s-era storage technology has become a surprisingly modern maintenance headache.