WORLD
Current funding expires on Friday night when Congress hopes to adjourn for the holidays.
President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to prevent a government shutdown. He instead told House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate it, days before a deadline when federal funding runs out. His intervention came after billionaire ally Elon Musk who rejected the plan almost as soon as it was released late on Tuesday night. "This should not pass," Musk posted on his social media site X.
The bipartisan package that Trump rejected extended existing government programmes and services at their current operating levels for a few more months, through March 14, 2025. "Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH," Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance said in a statement.
What it means?
The short-term funding bill will need to be passed by Congress by the end of the week to prevent many federal government offices from shuttering beginning on Saturday. Current funding expires on Friday night when Congress hopes to adjourn for the holidays.
When would a government shutdown start?
If Congress doesn't approve a continuing resolution or more permanent spending measure by Friday, the federal government could shut down. Congress last suspended the debt limit to January 2025 as part of a package negotiated by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
What is a CR or continuing resolution?
When Congress is down to the wire on passing measures to fund the federal government, the term “CR” often comes up. What does it mean? “CR” stands for “continuing resolution,” and it's a temporary spending bill that lets the federal government stay open and operating before Congress and the president have approved a more permanent appropriation.
(With inputs from PTI/AP)
Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police files FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
BIZARRE! 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' comes to life as man gets wife married to her boyfriend after...
Is Starbucks exiting India? Partner Tata Consumer reacts to reports
IND-W vs WI-W: Smriti Mandhana sets new record in women’s T20Is with hat-trick of fifties against West Indies
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai reunites with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh for..., netizens say 'sab theek hai'
US faces govt shutdown as funding plan collapses: What it means?
BJP, Congress lock horns over scuffle on Parliament premises; file cross-complaints alleging...
PAK vs SA: Babar Azam breaks drought, scores his 33rd ODI fifty after 411 days
Woman's 'flawless' dance on 'Chand Sifarish' goes viral, WATCH viral video
'Leave him alone': Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to father's 'humiliation was going on' remark
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s conflicting opinions on R Ashwin’s retirement spark confusion
Viral video: Woman dressed as 'Manjulika' performs Gidha dance on stage, internet reacts
The Strategic Triad: Implications of the China-Iran-Russia Relationship On Global Stock Markets
Bakingo Unveils ‘Magic in Every Bite’ With Its Exclusive Christmas Dessert Collection
50 men, 10 years: Who is Dominique Pelicot, man jailed for 20 years for organising mass rape of his ex-wife?
Mamta Kulkarni FINALLY admits she was dating Vicky Goswami: 'I will always have love for him'
Indian origin student wears lehenga to graduation ceremony in Swiss, netizens say 'you outshining..'
Top online astrologer Acharya Indravarman is good option, if you are looking for a best astrologer in Delhi
OdinSchool, E&ICT Academy Pave The Way For Generative AI Aspirants
Nine Jharkhand officers to become IAS without appearing for UPSC exam; here's how
Vijay Mallya’s reply to Lalit Modi’s birthday wishes triggers angry reactions, netizens wrote 'Kuch to sharam karo"
ZIM vs AFG: Unsold in IPL auction, Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal slams his maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe
Thalapathy Vijay blesses Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil; actress pens heartfelt note with unseen photo from her wedding
'Better attitude than human': Elephant politely asks man to move aside in viral video
ICC confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy 2025, venue for India vs Pakistan match yet to be decided
Who is Pratap Sarangi? BJP MP suffered injury after scuffle at Parliament
Apple no longer world’s no.1 smartwatch brand, loses its title to THIS company
Ankita Lokhande has Sushant Singh Rajput's 'love & blessings', late actor's sister drops comment on her birthday post
'We always misuse...': Goa homestay owner slams guests for leaving property in a mess
'Humiliation....': R Ashwin's father makes explosive claim about his son's sudden retirement
SHOCKING! Class 9 student suddenly becomes millionaire for five hours, his fortune later vanishes as...
SQL server database administrator Balakrishna Boddu sets new standards, supporting redshift clusters
Virat Kohli loses cool, involved in heated exchange with reporter ahead of Boxing Day Test, video goes viral
Christmas 2024: 7 perfect secret Santa gift ideas for your friends and colleagues
Tips to Keep Your Single Bedsheets Fresh and Long-Lasting
Words Worth’s New Book Becomes a Must-Have Resource For Teachers Nationwide
Meet woman, who secured AIR 12 in IIT-JEE, pursued PhD from Princeton University, now works as...
IvyCentral.com Empowers Students To Navigate Competitive College Admissions Process
Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is FINALLY making Bollywood debut, 14000 girls auditioned to be his heroine, film will..
Virat Kohli set to leave India with Anushka Sharma, kids? Star batter's childhood coach makes shocking revelation
'More than two times': Vijay Mallya says banks recovered Rs 14131 crore from him
'Rahul Gandhi physically manhandled by three MPs...': Congress writes to LS speaker over ruckus on Parliament premises
After R Ashwin’s retirement, Ravi Shastri opens up on MS Dhoni’s shocking 5-minute farewell speech in the dressing room
IND vs AUS: Travis Head to miss Boxing Day Test at MCG? Star Australia batter provides major injury update
Sikandar: Salman Khan all set to ignite screens with his raw insense look; teaser to be dropped on...
OnlyFans model Lily Phillips, who slept with 101 men in a day, now aims to create new world record with...
Ganga Expressway project delayed, won't be operational before Maha Kumbh, new deadline set for...
Now chat with ChatGPT on call, Open AI introduces phone number
Raj Kundra makes SHOCKING claim, says 'business rival' dragged his name in porn case: 'This was vendetta'
Meet actress who worked in B-grade films, was homeless, ate food from plastic bags, had debt of Rs 3.5 crore, now..
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker after Parliament showdown: 'I was physically pushed by...'
Live-stream scam: Man uses 400 phones to win prizes, gets arrested
Anushka Sharma lauds R Ashwin's 'lasting legacy' after he announces retirement from Indian cricket
Dharmendra Pradhan makes BIG statement, alleges Congress 'always hated BR Ambedkar, included his shameful cartoon in...'
Mahira Khan REVEALS she was offered Heeramandi, explains how she lost Bhansali's dream project: 'I was told not to...'
Kathak dancers bring D Gukesh's checkmate moves to life, recreate his final chess board moves, watch video
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's mail on WFH misuse goes viral: 'Those of you who have...'
Mumbai ferry crash: Two passengers, man and a child, still missing day after deadly collision
Arbaaz Khan visits Malaika Arora with Salim Khan, Salma, Helen; his son Arhaan's reaction goes viral: Watch
'Have you learnt Karate to beat up MPs?': Kiren Rijiju to Rahul Gandhi after BJP MP blames LoP for injury
Uttar Pradesh man dials 112, threatens to kill CM Yogi Adityanath; arrested
Congress slams BJP's Soros jibe at INDIA bloc's protest against Amit Shah
CAT Result 2024 live updates: Answer key out, check how and where to download scorecard
Richest country in Europe has more money than UK and Spain combined, not France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, it is...
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 to release in November 2025, R Madhavan joins cast as...
Donald Trump's BIG claim, says, 'many Canadians want Canada to become...'
Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore house, she is married to man with Rs 1.36 lakh crore net worth, her husband is...
'Our little angel BOY is here': Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomes her first child with husband Shanawaz Shaikh
Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'If you’re a lampat chhichhora in real life...'
Is Russia-Ukraine conflict turning into World War III? Troops speak in Nepali, Spanish, Somali, Serbian and Korean
Veteran Malayalam star Meena Ganesh passes away after suffering stroke
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 19, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Mamta Kulkarni breaks his silence, says she's not returned to Mumbai for...
Meet billionaire who is becoming kingmaker for governments globally, know why world leaders keep him on speed-dial
'Told him I am not going to convert': Pavitra Punia makes BIG statement about break up with Eijaz Khan, terms actor as..
Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital chokes as AQI stays at 448 amid cold wave, no relief despite GRAP 4 in place
Vijay Deverakonda finally BREAKS silence Rashmika Mandanna dating rumours: 'I want to share...'
Jammu and Kashmir: Five terrorists gunned down in Kulgam district
Alia Bhatt REACTS after netizens slam Ranbir Kapoor for ignoring her on Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary: Watch
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun film is UNSTOPPABLE, all set to cross Rs 1000-crore mark
'Ek baap apne bete ko...': Kabir Bedi opens up on son Siddharth's suicide, reveals what actually happened
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra soon? India-China reach consensus on 6 BIG decisions
Donald Trump opposes spending bill: Will govt shutdown impact holiday travel? Here's all you need to know
Watch: Mumbai man drives with dogs on autorickshaw roof video goes viral
Meet Indian billionaire who studied till class 8, later built Rs 19621 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
'What did they do': US President-elect Donald Trump appears in his new hairstyle, WATCH
Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt while working full time as RBI employee, her AIR was...
World’s most expensive watch costs over Rs 400 crore, it is made by…
'What is this...': Shabana Azmi says she is 'deeply saddened' over Zakir Hussain's death coverage
This is most watched video on YouTube with over 15 billion views, it’s not ‘Despacito’, ‘Shape of You’
Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Chandigarh administration informs High Court that his concert exceeded...
Varun Dhawan says he was reminded of this Amitabh Bachchan film while playing dual roles in Atlee's Baby John
DNA TV Show: Political row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar
Navy speedboat collides with Mumbai ferry: 5 points
Despatch director Kanu Behl reveals his best scene from Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film: 'There was a sequence in...'
Sahitya Akademi Awards 2024: Hindi poet Gagan Gill, English writer Easterine Kire among 21 recipients; check full list
Meet man who gets key role in India's largest public bank worth Rs 748000 crore
Shraddha Kapoor gets annoyed after being asked whom is she dating: 'Mere liye koi sawaal hai aapke liye?'
Hansal Mehta slams Film Federation after Laapataa Ladies misses Oscars' shortlist, Ricky Kej calls film 'wrong choice'
After Laapataa Ladies' Oscars exit, FFI jury head Jahnu Baruaa slams All We Imagine As Light: 'That film was very...'