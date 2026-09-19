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US F-35 stealth fighter parts diverted to Hong Kong during transit, Pentagon probe launched

The canopy of an F-35 fighter jet, featuring a stealth coating, was diverted to Hong Kong during its shipment from Australia to the US. This situation has triggered an investigation by the Pentagon and Congress due to concerns about potential access by China.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 11:20 PM IST

US F-35 stealth fighter parts diverted to Hong Kong during transit, Pentagon probe launched
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A shipment carrying highly sensitive components of the F-35 fighter jet was diverted to Hong Kong while being transported from Australia to the United States, triggering a US investigation over concerns that the parts could have fallen into the hands of Chinese authorities, Politico reported.

The shipment included an F-35 canopy, a key component of the aircraft's stealth system. The equipment was being moved by a broker, but it remains unclear where exactly the shipment was rerouted or who currently has the components.

The incident has prompted both a Pentagon investigation and a congressional inquiry.

Pentagon, Congress briefings begin

Officials from the US State Department and Pentagon began briefing staff of key congressional national security committees in June. According to people familiar with the matter cited by Politico, those briefings are continuing, with more meetings expected.

The F-35 Joint Programme Office confirmed that it was aware of a "shipment issue" involving F-35 Lightning II components.

US authorities are working with industry partners "to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence".

Why the F-35 canopy is so sensitive

The missing component is more than a protective cover for the pilot's cockpit. The F-35's canopy is an acrylic bubble fitted over the cockpit and coated with a thin layer of transparent radar-absorbing material. That coating forms part of the aircraft's stealth design by helping reduce its radar signature.

The coating can deteriorate over time, meaning canopies need to be repaired or replaced as the F-35 fleet grows. More than 1,300 of the fighters have been produced for the US and its allies. Australia has maintenance facilities for the F-35, but none currently has the capability to repair its canopies, according to the report.

Supply chain lapses flagged earlier

The F-35 programme relies on a global network of facilities to store, move and repair components. Lockheed Martin, the aircraft's manufacturer, manages the programme's overall supply chain and uses commercial shipping companies to transport parts.

Lockheed Martin told The Politico that it could not discuss individual shipments for security reasons, but said it follows US regulations governing the movement of aircraft components. The latest incident comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over the US government's ability to track F-35 spare parts.

A 2023 Government Accountability Office [GAO] report found that more than 1 million F-35 spare parts worth over $85 million had been lost by one prime contractor since May 2018. In a June 2026 report, the GAO said the Pentagon still faces challenges involving spare-parts availability.

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