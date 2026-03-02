Building Trust in Digital Giving: True Hope Foundation supports 100+ grassroots NGOs
Anchor Why India’s AI Future Will Be Built on the Edge
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly married? Her stylist makes shocking claim: 'The wedding has already happened'
US F-15 fighter jet crashes over Kuwait, Iran claims 'shot down'; watch video
Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'
Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections
WORLD
Kuwait ‘shot down’ an American F-15 fighter jet, pilot successfully ejected. While there is has been no official confirmation, Iran claimed that it ‘shot down’ the jet.
An american F-15 fighter jet turned into fireball mid-air, crashed in a friendly fire while flying over Kuwait, pilot was successfully ejected. However, Iran claimed that it ‘shot down’ the jet, while there is has been no official confirmation. In the video circulating on social media, the jet, identified as US F-15 was seen spiralling down in slow motion, and was in flames mid-air before crashing.
Watch:
Kuwait Army on X, released a statement, Several US warplanes have crashed in Kuwait, however all crew members survived the incidents. Number or type of US military jets, or the cause of crash was not revealed.
The statement, read, "The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense stated that several U.S. military aircraft crashed this morning, confirming the complete safety of their crews. He explained that the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status and provide the necessary medical care, noting that their condition is stable."