US F-15 fighter jet crashes over Kuwait, Iran claims 'shot down'; watch video

An american F-15 fighter jet turned into fireball mid-air, crashed in a friendly fire while flying over Kuwait, pilot was successfully ejected. However, Iran claimed that it ‘shot down’ the jet, while there is has been no official confirmation. In the video circulating on social media, the jet, identified as US F-15 was seen spiralling down in slow motion, and was in flames mid-air before crashing.

Several US warplanes crashes over Kuwait

Kuwait Army on X, released a statement, Several US warplanes have crashed in Kuwait, however all crew members survived the incidents. Number or type of US military jets, or the cause of crash was not revealed.

The statement, read, "The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense stated that several U.S. military aircraft crashed this morning, confirming the complete safety of their crews. He explained that the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status and provide the necessary medical care, noting that their condition is stable."