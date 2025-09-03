US expert makes BIG statement on 50 percent tariffs against India, says, 'Trump feels cheated...'

The ties between India and the US had soured after President Trump slapped a 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia".

US Strategic Affairs Expert, Ashley J. Tellis, has said that the US President Donald Trump "feels cheated" that he wasn't given the credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025. In a conversation with news channel NDTV, Tellis highlighted that although there may have been policy disagreements related to India's purchase of Russian oil, there might have been a "deeper grievance".

"I think he feels cheated that he did not get the credit that he believes is his due for having resolved the India-Pakistan crisis in May 2025, and my suspicion is Prime Minister Modi's call to him, to set the record right, only inflamed the situation rather than resolving it", he said.

Trump's 'personal grudge' against India?

The ties between India and the US had soured after President Trump slapped a 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia". However, at the same time, several experts underlined that Trump was taking out his "personal grudge" against India, as he wasn't given the credit for the ceasefire with Pakistan. India has, time and again, maintained that the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks between the two nations and that there was no involvement of any third parties.

The US tariffs on Indian goods now stand at 50 percent, the highest on any country other than Brazil. Tellis, in conversation with the news channel, also noted that Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has further strained the ties. "He has put India in a position where it is now cavorting with some of America's enemies, because it has few other choices."

Earlier, Navarro had accused New Delhi of running a "profiteering scheme" by continuing to purchase Russian oil. "Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India virtually bought no Russian oil...It was like almost one per cent of their need. The percentage has now gone up to 35 per cent...They don't need the oil. It's a refining profit-sharing scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. That's the reality of that," he said.

