US expert makes BIG statement on 50 percent tariffs against India, says, 'Trump feels cheated...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season

Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far

From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series

Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

Bastian CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transf

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

US expert makes BIG statement on 50 percent tariffs against India, says, 'Trump feels cheated...'

The ties between India and the US had soured after President Trump slapped a 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

US expert makes BIG statement on 50 percent tariffs against India, says, 'Trump feels cheated...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US Strategic Affairs Expert, Ashley J. Tellis, has said that the US President Donald Trump "feels cheated" that he wasn't given the credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025. In a conversation with news channel NDTV, Tellis highlighted that although there may have been policy disagreements related to India's purchase of Russian oil, there might have been a "deeper grievance".

"I think he feels cheated that he did not get the credit that he believes is his due for having resolved the India-Pakistan crisis in May 2025, and my suspicion is Prime Minister Modi's call to him, to set the record right, only inflamed the situation rather than resolving it", he said. 

Trump's 'personal grudge' against India?

The ties between India and the US had soured after President Trump slapped a 50 percent tariff on New Delhi, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia". However, at the same time, several experts underlined that Trump was taking out his "personal grudge" against India, as he wasn't given the credit for the ceasefire with Pakistan. India has, time and again, maintained that the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks between the two nations and that there was no involvement of any third parties. 

The US tariffs on Indian goods now stand at 50 percent, the highest on any country other than Brazil. Tellis, in conversation with the news channel, also noted that Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, has further strained the ties. "He has put India in a position where it is now cavorting with some of America's enemies, because it has few other choices."

Earlier, Navarro had accused New Delhi of running a "profiteering scheme" by continuing to purchase Russian oil. "Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India virtually bought no Russian oil...It was like almost one per cent of their need. The percentage has now gone up to 35 per cent...They don't need the oil. It's a refining profit-sharing scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. That's the reality of that," he said. 

ALSO READ | China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never return to...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities...
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Pavitra Rishta's co-star, her 'first friend' Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart to even..'
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart'
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, know in detail about Maratha reservation
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, details here
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move
Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence
Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating V-P residence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE