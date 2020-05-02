US: Even as death toll climbs, states begin relaxing lockdown measures

The COVID-19 tally in the United States has reached 11 lakh while the death toll due to the virus in the country has crossed 65,000, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at the Baltimore-based John Hopkins University.

According to data available at 8 AM, the US has recorded as many as 1,103,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the death toll has mounted to 65,776. As many as 1,61,563 people have recovered from the virus infection till now.

With a total number of 3.15 lakh cases, New York is the worst-affected state in the US. The state has also recorded an astonishing number of deaths. With 24,069 fatalities, New York accounts for more than 36% of the country's total death toll.

Next in the list of the worst-affected US states are New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida. Texas, Connecticut, and Louisiana.

According to recent updates by news agency AFP, as many as 1,883 new deaths were reported in the US on May 1.

Even as the number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continued to rise, several US states have started relaxing lockdown norms since Friday, in the wake of the experimental drug, remdesivir, being greenlighted by the American authorities for emergency use on patients.

On Friday, Texas became the largest state yet to ease lockdown measures, although a substantial number of deaths continue to be recorded.

Meanwhile, the White House again pointed fingers at Beijing, insisting that the current outbreak is a result of China's mismanagement.

"It's no secret that China mishandled this situation," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, highlighting what she described as Beijing's failure to quickly share the virus's genetic sequence or information on human-to-human transmission, "Slow-walking some of that information put American lives at risk."