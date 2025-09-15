US envoy-designate Sergio Gor calls India one of US's most important relationships despite 'hiccups' in ties

Gor said: "Our relationship with the Indian government and the Indian people extends many more decades.

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted some important points at a Confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on September 11, 2025. While referring to US ties with India, he said that despite ‘hiccups’, the US-India relationship was robust.

Gor said: "Our relationship with the Indian government and the Indian people extends many more decades." He said that US-India ties, both at a government-to-government and people-to-people level, were far stronger.

While making it unequivocally clear that the Trump Administration wanted India to stop buying Russian oil, on the issue of India’s membership of BRICS, the US Ambassador to India took a nuanced position. Gor said that India’s stance on de-dollarisation was at variance with other members of the organisation. Said Gor: "Indians have been on our side on various issues within BRICS... India is much more willing and open to engage with us than with some of those other individuals that are in BRICS."

The exchange between Trump and Modi

Gor’s remarks come days after the exchange, on social media, between PM Modi and Donald Trump, where both leaders hoped that the trade talks between both countries would lead to a fruitful conclusion beneficial for both sides. This exchange came weeks and months after ties between both countries seemed to have deteriorated.

While the remarks pertaining to the importance of ties between both countries do not come as any surprise, the reference to US ties with India, being far closer than US ties with China, is significant. While commenting on the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit (August 31-September 1, 2025) and the presence of PM Modi at the Summit, the US President had said: "Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together”!

Gor’s comments on India’s membership of BRICS

Gor’s remarks in the context of India’s role in BRICS are also important. Despite India distancing itself from the idea of a ‘BRICS’ common currency or seeking to undermine the US Dollar, senior officials in the Trump administration have been targeting India for being part of BRICS. US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, has been critical of India’s membership in BRICS, while White House trade advisor PeterNavarro called members of BRICS as “Vampires”.

During a recent virtual meeting of BRICS leaders, India refrained from directly criticising the US and instead focused on the need for “transparent” trade practices and the need for the Global South to speak in one voice on important economic and geopolitical issues. PM Modi’s decision to skip the meeting is also being cited as a clear instance of India seeking to follow a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy (External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India).

It would be pertinent to point out that India’s Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran-- on September 10, 2025 -- once again highlighted the point that India is not part of any efforts to build an alternative currency to the US Dollar.

In conclusion, recent comments by Donald Trump as well as the US Ambassador to India indicate that both sides are keen to put ties back on track (several US politicians across the political spectrum had been critical of the Trump administration’s approach towards India). While there will be differences between both sides on economic and geopolitical issues, there are more convergences than divergences. While India is trying to reduce tensions with China, it is important to have realistic expectations and understand the important roadblocks to normalisation of ties between both countries in the imminent future – this is not to say that tensions can not be reduced significantly.

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)