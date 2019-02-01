US envoy calls on North Korea to disclose all its nuclear, missile programs

Headlines

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

HomeWorld

World

US envoy calls on North Korea to disclose all its nuclear, missile programs

United States special representative on North Korea policy, Stephen Biegun on Thursday called on the communist nation to disclose all of its nuclear and missile programs

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2019, 08:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As a second bilateral summit between Washington and Pyongyang appeared only a few weeks away, the United States special representative on North Korea policy, Stephen Biegun on Thursday called on the communist nation to disclose all of its nuclear and missile programs.

Biegun stated that the full declaration will be needed to acknowledge complete denuclearisation of the south Asian nation, reported Yonhap.

During a speech at Stanford University, referring to weapons of mass destruction, the Special Representative said, "Before the process of denuclearization can be final, we must have a complete understanding of the full extent of the North Korean WMD and missile programs through a comprehensive declaration."

Without divulging anything consequential, Biegun stated that Washington has "contingencies" prepared in case negotiations fail.

Pyongyang has been unwilling to disclose any such information, claiming that this will give the US a list of targets to destroy. Biegun, however, clarified that Washington is adamant about verifying denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Assuring North Korea that the US has no interest in regime change, Biegun asserted, "We're not going to invade North Korea."

"We must reach agreement on expert access and monitoring mechanisms of key sites to international standards, and ultimately ensure the removal or destruction of stockpiles of fissile material, weapons, missiles, launchers and other weapons of mass destruction," the envoy said. 

He further acknowledged that there is a difference in the interpretation of "denuclearisation" for the two nations.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' in red-hot attire, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

This superstar debut at 4, became highest paid actress of India, faced sexual abuse, met tragic end

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE