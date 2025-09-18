IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film
Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'
US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details
Zaheer Khan quits Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants after one IPL season – Here’s why
After US President Donald Trump, his ex-friend Elon Musk REACTS to Jimmy Kimmel late night show being pulled off, says:‘ Disgusting…’
Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside
Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?
Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...
Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields
WORLD
Recently, Trump named 23 countries -- including India, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan -- as being involved in the production or transit of illicit drugs. In a Presidential Determination, Trump said the actions of these nations threatened the safety of the US and its citizens. Read on for more.
The embassy of the United States in New Delhi has announced that it revoked and denied visas to some Indian business executives who are allegedly involved in the trafficking of fentanyl precursors. In an official statement, the US embassy said the decision had been taken in accordance with US President Donald Trump-led administration's efforts to keep American citizens safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics. Fentanyl is a highly-addictive synthetic opioid and accounts for a majority of drug overdose deaths in the US.
In its statement, posted on social media, the US embassy said: "We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl. Those who facilitate the flow of illicit drugs into our country will not gain access to it." The statement then thanked the Indian government "for their continued cooperation in addressing this transnational threat." The embassy stated the action has been taken under relevant sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The embassy did not name the executives whose visas have been revoked or the companies involved.
Recently, Trump named 23 countries -- including India, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan -- as being involved in the production or transit of illicit drugs. In a Presidential Determination, Trump said the actions of these nations threatened the safety of the US and its citizens. The US president also called out five countries -- Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma (officially Myanmar), Colombia, and Venezuela -- for having "failed demonstrably" over the past year in upholding international counternarcotics obligations.