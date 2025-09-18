Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details

Recently, Trump named 23 countries -- including India, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan -- as being involved in the production or transit of illicit drugs. In a Presidential Determination, Trump said the actions of these nations threatened the safety of the US and its citizens. Read on for more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details
The US embassy confirmed the action in a statement posted on social media.
The embassy of the United States in New Delhi has announced that it revoked and denied visas to some Indian business executives who are allegedly involved in the trafficking of fentanyl precursors. In an official statement, the US embassy said the decision had been taken in accordance with US President Donald Trump-led administration's efforts to keep American citizens safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics. Fentanyl is a highly-addictive synthetic opioid and accounts for a majority of drug overdose deaths in the US.

What did the US embassy say on the action?

In its statement, posted on social media, the US embassy said: "We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl. Those who facilitate the flow of illicit drugs into our country will not gain access to it." The statement then thanked the Indian government "for their continued cooperation in addressing this transnational threat." The embassy stated the action has been taken under relevant sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The embassy did not name the executives whose visas have been revoked or the companies involved.

What is Donald Trump's say on the issue?

Recently, Trump named 23 countries -- including India, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan -- as being involved in the production or transit of illicit drugs. In a Presidential Determination, Trump said the actions of these nations threatened the safety of the US and its citizens. The US president also called out five countries -- Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma (officially Myanmar), Colombia, and Venezuela -- for having "failed demonstrably" over the past year in upholding international counternarcotics obligations.

