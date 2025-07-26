US embassy in India issues BIG warning to visa holders, says, 'Your visa can be revoked if...'

Earlier, on July 16, the Embassy had issued a statement wherein it mentioned that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas.

The United States Embassy in India issues a stern warning on Saturday, i.e., July 26, stating that "visas can be revoked for foreign visitors who commit crimes or violate laws while in the States". In a post on X, the embassy said that the US is a society of law and order. "Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the United States, your U.S. visa can be revoked, and you may be ineligible to return to the United States - FOR LIFE."

This follows a series of similar advisories issued by the US Embassy earlier this month. On July 22, the embassy posted, "If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your U.S. visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future U.S. visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right - one that can be revoked if you break the law."

Earlier, on July 16, the Embassy had issued a statement wherein it mentioned that committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States could lead to visa being revoked and make one ineligible for future US visas. "The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws", the post read.

Meanwhile, responding to queries during a weekly briefing on July 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the importance of abiding by local laws while abroad. The MEA spokesperson reiterated the ministry's consistent advice for Indian travellers."...Our constant request to all our people who go abroad is that they should follow the law and order of that country, and create a good image of the country," he said.

Whether a person is a citizen of that country or a foreign national, it is their responsibility to abide by the laws there... I would say that whenever our people go abroad, we always urge them to respect and follow the laws of that country, so that they can build a good and positive image for themselves, and through them, also project a good image of our country," he added.

