'Vote this time, next time...': Why Donald Trump made such appeal to Christians?

Former US President Donald Trump delivered a nearly 75-minute speech at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach recently. In his closing remarks, he made a strong appeal to Christian conservatives, urging them to vote for him on Election Day. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump emphasised. "Christians, get out and vote just this time."

Trump assured his audience that this would be the last time they needed to vote. "You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It'll be fixed," he said. He added, "I love you, Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote."

The Harris campaign responded sharply to Trump's remarks. James Singer, spokesperson for Harris for President, described Trump's comments as a "vow to end democracy."

The Believers Summit focused on divine intervention, with Trump claiming that prayer and the grace of God saved his life during a recent assassination attempt. He recounted that a bullet had struck him two weeks ago, but he survived.

Trump's speech sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many noting similarities to past comments where he hinted at wanting to be a dictator, even if only for "day one."