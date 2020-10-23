US Elections: Trump, Biden clash on pandemic, trade personal jabs at final presidential debate

Headlines

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

World's most expensive wedding cost Rs 914 crore, bride wore Rs 4.1 crore dress; not Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta

Meet IAS officers who dropped out of medical and cracked UPSC exams; know their success stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

Indian cricketer with maximum sixes in ODIs

6 Bollywood celebs who work in India but have Canadian citizenship

7 pics from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding that show they are made for each other

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

HomeWorld

World

US Elections: Trump, Biden clash on pandemic, trade personal jabs at final presidential debate

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Democrat Joe Biden renewed his attacks on U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final debate before the Nov. 3 election, while Trump levelled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family.

Trump, a Republican, initially adopted a more restrained tone than he did during their first presidential debate in September, which was quickly derailed by his constant interruptions. But Thursday's clash still featured plenty of personal attacks between two men who evince little respect for each other.

The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump's last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Opinion polls show Trump is trailing Biden, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.

"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States of America," Biden said.

Trump defended his approach to the outbreak and claimed the worst of the pandemic was in the past.

"We're rounding the corner," said Trump, who has played down the virus for months. "It's going away."

Trump also claimed that a vaccine was potentially "weeks" away. Most experts, including administration officials, have said a vaccine is unlikely to be widely available until mid-2021.

Several U.S. states, including the election swing state of Ohio, reported record single-day increases in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, evidence the pandemic is accelerating anew.

After an opening segment on the pandemic, Thursday's clash pivoted to rapid-fire exchanges over whether either candidate had improper foreign entanglements.

Trump repeated his accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support the allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited.

Trump's effort to uncover dirt on Hunter Biden's Ukraine business ties led to the president's impeachment. The president and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House in 2017, most involving the family's international real estate and hotel businesses.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

Kiku Sharda pens emotional note after losing both his parents within 2 months: ‘Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatien karni thi'

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

Delhi store staffs beaten by two men over delay in iPhone 15 delivery, video goes viral

Mumbai's oldest Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati mandal marks 131 years of celebration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE