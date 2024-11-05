According to a Reuters report, Trump’s list includes high-profile individuals like Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney

Donald Trump, former U.S. president and current Republican presidential candidate, has reportedly prepared a list of individuals and groups he aims to investigate or prosecute if he wins the upcoming presidential election on November 5. This list includes political opponents, election officials, and individuals Trump identifies as part of the "radical left." Previously, Trump has referred to these groups as the "enemy from within" and has pledged to pursue investigations or prosecutions against them if he regains office. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris warned that, if elected, Trump would seek extreme, unchecked powers.

According to a Reuters report, Trump’s list includes high-profile individuals like Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. Trump has accused Harris of facilitating illegal border crossings, calling it "the biggest crime story of our time," and has threatened prosecution. Additionally, he has expressed intentions to hold military tribunals for Cheney and Obama, whom he has labeled as significant political adversaries.

Trump has also voiced concerns about potential Election Day disruptions, citing "the enemy from within." In an interview, he suggested using the National Guard or even the military if needed, although he lacks authority to deploy military forces on Election Day. His statements have raised alarms among critics, who worry about his willingness to use military force against perceived opponents.

Further, Trump has targeted election workers, accusing them of dishonest practices and hinting at unprecedented legal action against them. Days before the election, he warned on his Truth Social platform of severe consequences for anyone involved in "unscrupulous behavior."

Trump has continued to allege that election fraud is the only way he could lose, as he did after the 2020 election, and has urged his supporters to vote in overwhelming numbers to counteract supposed election rigging. He has specifically accused Meta and Google of influencing elections, threatening legal action against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for alleged suppression of information during the 2020 election. Zuckerberg, who has not endorsed any candidate, has not responded to these threats.

Among those Trump and his allies have called to prosecute or jail are prosecutors who have previously investigated him, including Jack Smith, who is leading criminal investigations into Trump’s actions related to the 2020 election and classified documents. Trump has also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the first criminal case against a former U.S. president.

Trump’s list of those he has targeted includes: