US Elections 2024: Polls show close fight as Kamala Harris turns tables, edges over Donald Trump in key states

The race is still highly competitive, and the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the final outcome

The US presidential race has seen a major shift since President Joe Biden exited in July. Vice President Kamala Harris is now leading the contest against her Republican rival, Donald Trump, as national and state polls suggest she is performing better in key battleground states.

Recent polls ahead of the 2024 Labour Day weekend indicate that Harris holds a narrow lead over Trump in these critical states, with just two months left before the election. According to NBC News, Harris is doing slightly better than Trump within the margin of error in almost every national survey, which reflects a significant improvement compared to Biden's standing before he exited the race.

Polls from various sources, including The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg/Morning Consult, show Trump maintaining a steady 47% nationally. However, Harris has overtaken him in several battleground states such as Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, where she is ahead by small margins. In Wisconsin, she has a more comfortable lead, with 53% of the vote. On the other hand, Trump and Harris are tied in Arizona and North Carolina.

This situation contrasts sharply with Biden's campaign, where he struggled to gain ground in these key states. The Wall Street Journal, Quinnipiac, and Suffolk/USA Today polls also place Harris in the lead, with percentages ranging from 48% to 49%, while Trump remains close but slightly behind.

While Harris currently has the edge, it remains uncertain whether her lead will hold as the election draws nearer. The race is still highly competitive, and the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the final outcome.