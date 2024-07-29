Twitter
DNA TV Show: How will reservation system change after Supreme Court decision

PV Sindhu crashes out of Paris Olympics 2024 after loss against Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

World

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris' approval rating surges after Joe Biden drops out of race, rises by...

Biden announced on July 20 that he would not seek re-election. Since then, prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have thrown their support behind Harris for the upcoming presidential race

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris' approval rating surges after Joe Biden drops out of race, rises by...
Kamala Harris' approval rating has jumped by nearly 8% this week following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential re-election campaign, according to a new poll. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows Harris' approval rating at 43%, with 42% of respondents viewing her unfavourably. Last week, her rating was 35% favourable and 46% unfavourable.

US President Biden announced on July 20 that he would not seek re-election. Since then, prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have thrown their support behind Harris for the upcoming presidential race.

The poll indicates that the rise in Harris' approval is largely due to a shift among independent voters. This week, 44% of independents view her favourably, compared to 40% unfavourably. Last week, only 28% of independents had a favourable view, while 47% were unfavourable.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump's approval rating has declined. He now has a 36% favourable rating and a 53% unfavourable rating, down from 40% favourable and 51% unfavourable last week.

Harris is expected to announce her decision on a running mate within the next two weeks, ahead of the Democrats' virtual roll call to officially nominate her for the presidency.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
