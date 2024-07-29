US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris' approval rating surges after Joe Biden drops out of race, rises by...

Biden announced on July 20 that he would not seek re-election. Since then, prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have thrown their support behind Harris for the upcoming presidential race

Kamala Harris' approval rating has jumped by nearly 8% this week following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential re-election campaign, according to a new poll. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows Harris' approval rating at 43%, with 42% of respondents viewing her unfavourably. Last week, her rating was 35% favourable and 46% unfavourable.

The poll indicates that the rise in Harris' approval is largely due to a shift among independent voters. This week, 44% of independents view her favourably, compared to 40% unfavourably. Last week, only 28% of independents had a favourable view, while 47% were unfavourable.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump's approval rating has declined. He now has a 36% favourable rating and a 53% unfavourable rating, down from 40% favourable and 51% unfavourable last week.

Harris is expected to announce her decision on a running mate within the next two weeks, ahead of the Democrats' virtual roll call to officially nominate her for the presidency.