US Elections 2024: For debate against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump picks this Hindu American

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Apple iPhone 16 first look leaked, reveals two colour variants; details inside

Jasprit Bumrah names the India captain who gave him lot of security, its's not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli

This ‘superfast’ electric car battery offers 965 km range from just 9 minutes of charge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Apple iPhone 16 first look leaked, reveals two colour variants; details inside

Apple iPhone 16 first look leaked, reveals two colour variants; details inside

8 self-defense moves every woman should know

8 self-defense moves every woman should know

8 most powerful Hindu kings

8 most powerful Hindu kings

10 most dangerous jungle predators 

10 most dangerous jungle predators 

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

After his National Award win, Rishab Shetty says OTT platforms do not buy Kannada films: 'We are forced to...'

After his National Award win, Rishab Shetty says OTT platforms do not buy Kannada films: 'We are forced to...'

Shah Rukh Khan says he is 'very shameless' about this thing: 'I have to control my...'

Shah Rukh Khan says he is 'very shameless' about this thing: 'I have to control my...'

HomeWorld

World

US Elections 2024: For debate against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump picks this Hindu American

She has long been friendly with Trump and was also speculated to be his running mate for some time

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 08:21 PM IST

US Elections 2024: For debate against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump picks this Hindu American
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gearing up for his debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and has brought in the former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks, the New York Times reported citing two people aware with Trump's schedule.

She joined Trump's practice session at the latter's private club and home, Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to face off in the ABC News debate on September 10.

Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party after her 2020 presidential run and has rebranded herself as a celebrity among Trump's base of support, has long been friendly with Trump and was also speculated to be his running mate for some time.

Garbbard's involvement in Trump's debate preparation, was partly because of her own performance in a 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate, when Gabbard eviscerated Harris in a memorable onstage encounter.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump, confirmed Gabbard's involvement in an email, NYT reported.

Leavitt said the former president has "proven to be one of the best debaters in political history as evidenced by his knockout blow to Joe Biden. He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage in 2020."

Though Trump says he "doesn't need to" prepare for debates, the former President has spent more time this year practicing for debates than he did in either 2016 or 2020, the New York Times reported citing advisers who have worked with him.

He still doesn't do traditional debate prep. Nobody played Mr. Biden in his sessions ahead of their CNN debate on June 27.

 Ahead of his CNN debate with Biden in June, Trump sat with advisers for blocks of time or informally on plane trips and discussed potential topics and lines of questioning. In more formal sessions at Mar-a-Lago, aides have sat in chairs opposite him, playing the role of moderators.

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida asked especially combative questions, according to a person who was in the room. Other lawmakers, including his eventual running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, have also spent time with Trump on policy topics.

Biden's halting and disjointed performance in his June debate with Trump ultimately led him to him dropping out of the race. Trump's aides are expected to handle preparations similarly for his debate with Harris, scheduled for September 10, NYT reported.

Notably, Gabbard brings some key qualities to Trump's role: She's a woman, at a moment when Trump is for a second time facing a woman as his general election rival; she's a former House member, giving her policy experience; and, perhaps most importantly for Trump, she has been on a debate stage with Harris and delivered a stinging attack against her record as a prosecutor, New York Times reported.

However, Gabbard's attacks on Harris in the July 2019 debate, all came from the left.

She alleged that Harris, when she was a district attorney in San Francisco, "put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

She also accused Harris of having obstructed evidence that could have let an innocent man leave death row, doing so only when a court "forced her to."

Harris, on the other hand, replied that she was "proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches, or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor, but actually doing the work."

Following the debate, Harris mocked Gabbard's low standing in the polls. Eventually, Harris dropped out of that race in December 2019, and Gabbard did the same months later, in March 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Mukesh Ambani's next big move as his company gives big contract for...

Mukesh Ambani's next big move as his company gives big contract for...

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mussoorie

In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mussoorie

Red Meat to Processed Foods: Silent causes behind rising uric acid levels

Red Meat to Processed Foods: Silent causes behind rising uric acid levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement