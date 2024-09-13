Twitter
US Elections 2024: Donald Trump refuses another presidential debate with Kamala Harris due to...

Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are the official presidential candidates of their respective parties, after they accepted the nomination at the conventions earlier this year

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump refuses another presidential debate with Kamala Harris due to...
The possibility of a second meeting between the two US Presidential candidates before election day was dashed on Thursday when former President Donald Trump announced he would not take part in another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

He asserted that he won Tuesday's debate with Harris despite some polls showing otherwise.

"When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH'. Polls clearly show that I won the debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The former president claimed that subjects like immigration and inflation were covered "in great detail" both in Tuesday night's discussion with Harris and in his June debate with President Biden.

Trump, in a strong attack on the Biden-Harris administration, said that they have 'destroyed' the country.

"She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with inflation bankrupting our middle class.

Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe. It was discussed in great detail during the first debate with Joe, and the second debate with Comrade Harris," the former US President said.

"She was a no-show at the Fox debate and refused to do NBC & CBS," Trump said in his post, adding "KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"

Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are the official presidential candidates of their respective parties, after they accepted the nomination at the conventions earlier this year.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5 this year.

Notably, the first presidential debate was held in June between President Biden and Trump, where the former's performance expressed concerns over his age. Following this, Biden made an exit from the race and endorsed Harris.

It is pertinent to note that Trump and Harris debated on Tuesday this week. It was their first meeting since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee in late July, The Hill reported.

The ultimate face off between Trump and Harris took place during the presidential debate conducted by ABC News on Tuesday (local time).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

