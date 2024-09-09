US Elections 2024: Democrats issue warnings to Kamala Harris ahead of face off with Donald Trump, say, 'it will take...'

The debate comes after US President Joe Biden’s unimpressive performance against Trump in Atlanta earlier this year

Ahead of the highly anticipated debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump, Democrats have issued a strong warning to Harris. As Americans prepare to watch the event in Philadelphia, there is a mix of excitement and anxiety. The debate comes after US President Joe Biden’s unimpressive performance against Trump in Atlanta earlier this year.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called Harris "focused and disciplined," but he emphasised that she will need even more to handle Trump in the debate. In an interview with CNN, Buttigieg noted that Trump is skilled at turning debates into spectacles centred around himself, rather than discussing policy.

Buttigieg stressed that the goal for Harris is to keep the focus on important issues that resonate with Americans, as Trump tends to dominate the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Senator John Fetterman expressed confidence in Harris’ abilities, predicting she will perform well in the debate. Fetterman acknowledged Trump’s debating skills but believes the outcome won’t be definitive. "It’s going to come down to a close choice," he said.

On the other hand, Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung criticised Harris, pointing to polls showing Trump leading in battleground states. He argued that voters prefer Trump’s "pro-America" policies over Harris' liberal approach.

The debate is expected to have a significant impact on the campaign moving forward.