Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man vomits live worm following complaints of nausea, details here

US election: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll

Viral video: Groom's baaraat makes unique entrance in car decorated with chip packets, watch

Elon Musk's may invest over Rs 166970000000 in India, Tesla EV plant to be...

This superstar was once mistaken for taxi driver, later became reason behind disappearance of taxis from Mumbai streets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Groom's baaraat makes unique entrance in car decorated with chip packets, watch

This superstar was once mistaken for taxi driver, later became reason behind disappearance of taxis from Mumbai streets

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

8 non-fried Indian snacks

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in India, which is most expensive house in US?

Ultra expensive gifts Indian billionaires gifted their families

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

This superstar was once mistaken for taxi driver, later became reason behind disappearance of taxis from Mumbai streets

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

HomeWorld

World

US election: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll

Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six battleground states Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the upcoming US election scheduled for November, President Joe Biden is trailing behind his main opponent Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, according to a latest opinion poll.

Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden's capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed.

Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six battleground states Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. However, Biden is leading Trump by three points in Wisconsin.

In every state in the survey, negative views of the president's job performance outweigh positive views by 16 percentage points or more, with the gap topping 20 points in four states. By contrast, Trump earns an unfavourable job review for his time in the White House in only a single state Arizona where negative marks outweigh positive ones by 1 percentage point, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Real Clear Politics, which keeps tracks of all the major national polls, Trump and Biden are in a neck-to-neck fight this fall. An average of major national polls shows that Trump is leading Biden by 0.8 percentage points.

Biden and Trump both easily became their party's presumptive nominees last month, but each candidate will face a long and difficult campaign in a rematch of the 2020 contest. In a race expected to be razor-tight, a handful of battleground states will likely determine the winner, The Hill newspaper said Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement