Republican nominee Donald Trump early on Wednesday morning hailed his countrymen as results of the high-stakes presidential elections projected his victory which set poised to return him to the White House after securing an electoral college victory. Speaking at an address to supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump affirmed that his win will help the country "heal."

Addressing the crowd accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance, and family members Trump called his projected win the "greatest political movement of all time" which will help in making "America great again."

"This is a movement like nobody has seen before. This was the greatest political movement of all time. There's nothing like this ever in this country...we are gonna help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and needs help very badly. We are gonna fix our borders, we are gonna fix everything about our country," Trump said.

This is only the second instance and the first in over 100 years of a leader winning the presidency after losing once. Grover Cleveland served as non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. In his address Trump expressed gratitude to the people and said he won't rest until he delivers a "strong, safe and prosperous America."

"We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason gonna be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. We have achieved the most incredible thing. It's a political victory that the country has never seen before. I thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th President and 45th President," Trump said.

"I will fight for you, your family and your future. I will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve This will truly be the golden age of America. This is a magnificent victory for the American people, and it will help us to make America Great Again," he added. In his address, he invoked God and how he survived assasinaton attempt against him in Pennsylvania this July when a bullet grazed his ear. "God spared my life for a reason" said Trump.

He pointed out that was because God wanted to "save our country and restore America to greatness. And now we're going to fulfill that mission together," he told supporters. "The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me," Trump said.

Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News. As per CNN projections, candidates from the Democratic Party are winning the elections for the governors in only three of the ten states where the counting is already underway.

(WIth inputs from ANI)