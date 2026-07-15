US eases Russia Sanctions Bill: India, China tariff threat cut to 100% over Russian Oil

US Senators from both parties have introduced a long-awaited bill to put fresh and stern sanctions on Russia. The US has eased some tough measures for India and China proposed in the original bill.

US Senators from both parties have introduced a long-awaited bill to put fresh and stern sanctions on Russia. The revised version of the bill, strongly backed by President Donald Trump, seeks to put more pressure on Russia. While the US has targeted Russia’s energy revenues and financial institutions, it has eased some tough measures for India and China proposed in the original bill.

In the latest version of its tariff bill, the US is targeting major buyers of Russian oil by placing them on its tariff list to push them to subsequently decrease their dependence. India is among the five countries named.

Under the revised bill, the US has eased the maximum tariff that could be imposed on major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas to 100%, lower than the earlier proposal that had proposed 500% tariff, said a Reuters report. The new proposal also includes penalties levied on the five largest Russian energy markets globally, including China and India. According to the bill, these five countries, which are the biggest importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, now face tariffs of up to 100 per cent.

US Senators have identified these countries among the largest buyers of Russian crude: China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan, while among the major importers of Russian natural gas are: China, France, Japan, Hungary and Belgium.

The legislation, dubbed by some colleagues the "Lindsey Graham Russia Accountability Bill," was formally announced on Capitol Hill on Tuesday by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Jeanne Shaheen, along with Republicans Roger Wicker, Katie Britt and more than a dozen other lawmakers from both parties.

It comes promptly after the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, who spent nearly two years negotiating the measure and whom colleagues repeatedly credited as its driving force.

Separately, the bill authorises the administration to impose tariffs set at a rate above zero but capped well below full value on countries identified as the largest buyers of Russian oil. A related provision targets buyers of Russian natural gas, though it exempts countries importing less than 15 per cent of their gas from Russia if they are already reducing purchases, a carve-out that shields most European allies.