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US drops Russian oil tariff threat for now, why India cannot relax yet

The US has waived tariffs linked to Russian oil, offering India some relief. However, uncertainty remains as Washington retains the power to use trade measures as leverage over India. Here's how.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

US drops Russian oil tariff threat for now, why India cannot relax yet
US waives Russian oil tariffs amid the purchase of diesel from Moscow. (AI-Generated)
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The United States has waived off additional tariffs linked to the purchase of Russian oil, which has offered relief to countries like India from the threat of high duties on its exports. But the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has cautioned that this decision does not provide lasting immunity from tariffs, as the US still retains the power to revive them.

 

Know why did the US waive Russian oil tariffs?

 

On October 16, the US President Donald Trump issued a waiver under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, due to which additional tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from major buyers of Russian crude oil and gas could be imposed. According to GTRI, the waiver has no fixed expiry date and can be withdrawn.

 

Meanwhile, the US Trade Representatives will continue to monitor Russian energy purchases, which will enable Washington to review the waiver and possibly revive the penalties.

 

Why did Washington change its approach?

 

The waiver of additional tariffs on countries buying Russian oil came after the US agreed to purchase Russian diesel to address domestic supply shortages and rising fuel prices. As per a report by GTRI, penalising other nations for buying Russian energy while making similar purchases itself could expose the US to accusations of double standards.

 

Apart from this, US has also agreed not to raise tariffs on China until January 10.

 

What does the waiver mean for India?

 

After this temporary waiver, India surely got some breathing space, but it is not a permanent one, as Washington could pressure New Delhi in the future. As per GTRI, Russia's share of India's oil imports has reduced from 51 percent in July to 44 percent in August as New Delhi increased its purchases from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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