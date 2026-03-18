US drops 'GBU-72' 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz as war intensifies

The US military struck Iranian underground missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound GBU-72 bunker-buster bombs, aiming to neutralise threats to international shipping.

The United States military carried out a significant strike on Iranian military positions on Tuesday, targeting underground missile facilities near the Strait of Hormuz with advanced bunker-buster munitions. The operation was confirmed by US Central Command (CENTCOM) and represents a major escalation in the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

US Targets Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz

According to CENTCOM, US forces deployed multiple 5,000-pound deep-penetration bombs against hardened Iranian missile installations along the coastline. The strike aimed to neutralise anti-ship cruise missile sites that posed a threat to international shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“In hours past, US forces successfully employed advanced penetrator munitions against Iran’s missile positions,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. The regional command emphasised that these sites threatened global maritime traffic and required immediate action.

Advanced GBU-72 Bombs Deployed

A US official confirmed that the bombs used were GBU-72 Advanced 5K Penetrators, first introduced by the US Air Force in 2021. Designed to penetrate deeply buried and heavily reinforced targets, these munitions can be deployed from both fighter jets and bomber aircraft, providing the US military with a precise tool for striking fortified underground facilities.

“The GBU-72 is specifically engineered to overcome deeply buried target challenges, making it ideal for neutralising these high-risk missile sites,” the official said.

CENTCOM Pledges Ongoing Operations

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper reiterated the United States’ commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf. “The US will continue to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz,” Cooper said in a video statement. He added that operations will continue as necessary to counter emerging threats from Iranian military positions.

Understanding Bunker-Buster Bombs

The 5,000-kilogram munitions, also referred to as GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), are among the most powerful bunker-buster bombs developed by Boeing for the US Air Force. Capable of penetrating deep underground before detonation, the GBU-57A/B delivers approximately ten times the explosive power of its predecessor, the BLU-109.

Only US B-2 stealth bombers can carry this weapon, which can handle up to 40,000 pounds of payload. The program reportedly cost over USD 500 million to develop, reflecting the advanced technology required to target heavily fortified underground structures.

Strategic Implications

The strike demonstrates the US military’s willingness to employ advanced precision munitions to counter Iranian threats and secure critical maritime corridors. With tensions in the region continuing to escalate, the operation highlights both the capabilities of US forces and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz in global trade.