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US downs 2 Iranian drones near Strait of Hormuz, renewing concerns over global oil supplies

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US downs 2 Iranian drones near Strait of Hormuz, renewing concerns over global oil supplies

The United States military has confirmed it shot down two Iranian attack drones, saying that they were becoming a threat to international maritime traffic in the key crude oil route of Strait of Hormuz.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

US downs 2 Iranian drones near Strait of Hormuz, renewing concerns over global oil supplies
US downs 2 Iranian drones near Strait of Hormuz (ANI)
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The United States military has confirmed it shot down two Iranian attack drones, saying that they were becoming a threat to international maritime traffic in the key crude oil route of Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command made the announcement and posted on X, saying “Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.” 

The CENTCOM is responsible for supervising US military operations in the Middle East, late on Saturday (local time). The incident came a day after Iran, and the US traded strikes in recent times and Tehran fired at Kuwait and Bahrain. 

The latest strikes have put increasing strain on a fragile ceasefire between US and Iran. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a fresh round of negotiations with Iranian officials on behalf of the United States, with regional tensions remaining high despite months of diplomatic engagement. This visit marks Pakistan's continued efforts to position itself as a regional mediator amid tensions between the United States and Iran. 

It added, “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.” The tweet followed an earlier announcement a little more than a day ago wherein the CENTCOM said it had targeted four Iranian attack drones launched toward the strait before it struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites.  

US to use Iranian assets for Gulf allies 

The US Treasury Department is planning to leverage Iranian assets to assist Gulf allies in rebuilding from destruction inflicted by Tehran's regime during the ongoing war, according to a CBS News report. 

A source familiar with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's thinking revealed on Saturday that the department "intends to utilize all available authorities to make Iranian assets accessible for rebuilding and repair efforts related to any future damage inflicted by Iran."

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