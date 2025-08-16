'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62, CM Hemant Soren condoles death

Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'

DNA TV Show: What will be impact on India if Russia-Ukraine war ends after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska?

'There are things that...': Irfan Pathan recalls Gary Kirsten's 'exact words' that confirmed MS Dhoni's role in his snub

Janmashtami 2025: Easy, traditional makhan mishri recipe to offer Kanha

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

'Those days he thought....': S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...

Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'

Akash on drawing inspiration from parents Nita, Mukesh Ambani

DNA TV Show: What will be impact on India if Russia-Ukraine war ends after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska?

DNA TV Show: What will be impact on India if Russia-Ukraine war ends?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is counting on the United States to bring the war to an end. Though many experts and world leaders have said that any talks for a truce should involve the Ukrainian leadership. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 02:38 AM IST

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
Zelenskyy's comments came ahead of a much-awaited US-Russia summit in Alaska.

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that Russia continued to attack his country even on the day a highly-anticipated summit was scheduled to discuss Ukraine war ceasefire. He added the actions proved that Moscow had no intent of ending the war, that has been raging for over three years now. "On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes," 47-year-old Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

When and where is Trump-Putin meet happening?
Zelenskyy's comments came ahead of a much-awaited meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The summit has started in Anchorage city of Alaska (a US state which was once part of Russia and later sold). The meeting was being held with elaborate security arrangements in place. Trump is hoping to broker a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, but has also warned the summit has a significant chance of failing. The US president has also said that if the meet goes well, he will immediately seek to involve Ukraine to finalise a peace deal.

When did Russia's war with Ukraine begin?
Zelenskyy has said he is counting on the US to bring the war to an end. "Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America," he said. Many experts and world leaders have said that any talks for a truce should involve the Ukrainian leadership. The war in Ukraine began after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country in February 2022. Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have since been killed, though the exact figures remain unknown.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details
HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting...
'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President
Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Putin
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE