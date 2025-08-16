Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
WORLD
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is counting on the United States to bring the war to an end. Though many experts and world leaders have said that any talks for a truce should involve the Ukrainian leadership. Read on to know more on this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged that Russia continued to attack his country even on the day a highly-anticipated summit was scheduled to discuss Ukraine war ceasefire. He added the actions proved that Moscow had no intent of ending the war, that has been raging for over three years now. "On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes," 47-year-old Zelenskyy said in a post on X.
When and where is Trump-Putin meet happening?
Zelenskyy's comments came ahead of a much-awaited meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The summit has started in Anchorage city of Alaska (a US state which was once part of Russia and later sold). The meeting was being held with elaborate security arrangements in place. Trump is hoping to broker a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, but has also warned the summit has a significant chance of failing. The US president has also said that if the meet goes well, he will immediately seek to involve Ukraine to finalise a peace deal.
When did Russia's war with Ukraine begin?
Zelenskyy has said he is counting on the US to bring the war to an end. "Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America," he said. Many experts and world leaders have said that any talks for a truce should involve the Ukrainian leadership. The war in Ukraine began after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country in February 2022. Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have since been killed, though the exact figures remain unknown.