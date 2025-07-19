NTA UGC NET June result 2025 date announced, know when and where to check
BAD news for employees, this E-commerce giant lays off hundreds of employees due to..., not Flipkart, Meesho, Nykaa
US develops 'cheap and deadly' drone to counter Iran's Shahed drone, can be launched using..., its name is...
Sitaare Zameen Par writer reacts to Aamir Khan being ‘interfering actor’ claim, says 'he remains involved, there is...'
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for King, flies to US for treatment, insiders reveal...
DU Admission 2025: Delhi University to release 1st seat allocation list today
Meet actor who adopted 200 villages, provided 2,500 water tankers in drought-hit areas; not Sonu Sood
Asia Cup faces grave danger as BCCI threatens to boycott resolutions if ACC..., asks for...
Caught on CCTV: Young kids nearly runs over two people with racing SUV Car in Haryana, internet reacts, says 'Parents must be..', watch viral video
'We don’t want substitute batsman...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi's silence on US President Trump’s fresh claims on India-Pakistan conflict
US Tech company Astronomer takes BIG step, launches probe into CEO Andy Byron, HR chief Kristin Cabot's viral Coldplay kiss cam video
After UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty, IAS officer Shahid Choudhary's class 10th marksheet goes viral on social media, he scored highest in...
After stuntman SM Raju’s death, Akshay Kumar provides safety cover worth Rs... for 650 stunt artists
Alia Bhatt part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2? Film's trailer to release on..., will set stage for...
This beautiful country offers digital nomad visa for just Rs 8,000, know eligibility criteria, other details
CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife gains Rs 788011646 in just 1 day from this FMCG stock, it's...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, left IPS to become..., her AIR was...
‘Prank ho gaya!’: Amid dating rumours, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam drop romantic track Chandaniya, fans react
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas takes shot at Google, calls it 'a giant bureaucratic organization,' says company has 'too many...'
Shocking! Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune farmhouse looted: 'Beds smashed, CCTV broken’
Israel develops satellite that will work like a 'smartphone' in space, one of its most advanced features is..., name is...
Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, launches JioPC, a service that turns your set-top box and TV into a PC at just Rs...
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta's BIG statement on motherhood: 'I take lot of pride in telling my kids...'
Did Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia break up? Rumoured couple drops BIG hint about their relationship status
Byju's founder Byju Raveendran takes BIG step, plans to file $2.5 billion lawsuit against THIS loan provider trust company over reputation damage
Meet one of India's richest women with net worth of Rs 7000000000, who is closely related to Ratan Tata, she is...
Who was Felix Baumgartner? Man who jumped from space dies in paragliding crash
Not Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday was all set to debut in superhero film with THIS superstar who backed out after..., his name is..
Saiyaara box office collection day 1: Ahaan Panday beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn at box office, debut film earns Rs...
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport is earning this massive amount from UK's F-35 jet parking, it is Rs...
Who is Grace Springer? Coldplay's super fan who filmed Astronomer CEO viral kiss cam video, 'exposed' alleged affair
Meet man, who left IT job to crack UPSC exam, first became IPS, then IAS officer with AIR..., currently posted as...
Big blow to Pakistan as China backs US move against TRF, condemns Pahalgam terror attack, says...
This company dominates Japan, Germany, UAE, China, France, name is..., it manufactures...
Shilpa Shetty dodges Marathi-Hindi language row, viral video leaves internet divided: 'Me Maharashtra chi...'
Meet man, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS, then IAS officer with AIR... currently posted as...
Rakesh Roshan rushed to hospital in Mumbai, details inside
This famous Delhi market, bustling with customers for over a decade, may shutdown soon due to...
Amid visa delays, US faces 70-80% drop in Indian students arrival, THESE countries emerges as better alternatives
This is one of toughest exams in the world, students use these tactics to stay alert, not held in India, US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, its name is...
'Javed Akhtar was drunk on wedding day': Annu Kapoor claims lyricist didn’t want to marry Shabana Azmi, says 'I rushed off to...'
'Dubo-dubo ke...': Raj Thackeray hits back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's 'patak patak ke maarenge' remarks
Hezbollah leader Naim Qaseem issues BIG warning to Israel amid ongoing tensions in middle east, says, 'We are prepared to...'
Telugu actor Fish Venkat passes away in Hyderabad
'We got it solved through trade': Donald Trump again claims to have stopped India-Pak conflict
Donald Trump signs landmark GENIUS Act, jokes ‘They named it after...’
Jio Financial joins hands with Allianz Group for 50:50 reinsurance joint venture, Isha Ambani says, 'This partnership will deliver...'
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor suffers injury during rally in Bihar, here's what happened
Eknath Shinde makes BIG remark on Uddhav Thackeray, says, 'Maharashtra has never seen...'
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju makes BIG statement on Justice Yashwant Varma, says, 'All parties on board...'
DNA TV Show: Big blow to Pakistan as US labels TRF as global terror outfit
75-year-old letter leads to discovery of one of Earth's rarest minerals in THIS country, not US, Russia, China, it is...
Seeing double? Dinesh Karthik's viral video of Cheteshwar Pujara's doppelganger sends fans into a frenzy
Gautam Adani, second richest man in India, sells his remaining stake in this company for Rs 3732 crore, its business is...
India star ruled of England tour due to thumb injury, flies back home for treatment
India's BIG statement on EU sanctions against Russia, says, 'There should be no double standards...'
Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail's profit rises 28% to Rs...; revenue stands at Rs...
Manisha Koirala reveals her first reaction after she was diagnosed with cancer: 'When the doctor told me...'
Renowned Tamil actor-director Velu Prabhakaran dies at 68 after prolonged illness
'You're not Virat Kohli': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Shubman Gill's 'forced aggression' after Lord's defeat
Employee quits with just one line, internet calls it ‘too honest to handle’
Pakistan's SHOCKING statement on US' decision to designate TRF as terror organisation, says, 'Jumping to conclusions...'
IRS Kapil Raj, who arrested Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren as ED officer, resigns from service after...
Gurgaon couple earns Rs 60 LPA, splits bills equally like flatmates: 'It shows mutual respect'
Watch: Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer ready for DPL debut, coach says no 'famous surname' baggage
What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition Donald Trump has been diagnosed with? Know its symptoms, risk factors, more
China issues BIG statement after US designates Lashkar's proxy TRF as terrorist organisation, says, 'Beijing opposes...'
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd registers profit of... in the first quarter, its revenue surges...
Time to drop 'Sir Jadeja'? Ajinkya Rahane's big suggestion ahead of Manchester Test
REVEALED: Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, who runs Bharti Airtel, gets whopping salary of Rs...
EU imposes fresh sanctions on Russia, how will it impact India? New Delhi may benefit as...
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 30, here's what we know so far
'Never seen animated hands...': Commentators roast Iftikhar Ahmed after he drops a sitter in GSL T20 2025 - Watch
Viral video: Man performs bhangra on London underground escalator, Internet can’t stop watching
Days after Air India plane crash, Tata Group sets up Rs 500 crore....
What is UAN? Six easy steps to retrieve EPFO's UAN, THESE are...
This AI company beats Sam Altman's ChatGPT on Apple App Store after teaming up with Sunil Mittal for...
What is Astronomer, company whose CEO and HR head were caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert? It is worth Rs...
Meet Bollywood actress, who worked with South superstars, changed religion for marriage, has net worth of Rs...
'If we lose the Test...': Anil Kumble warns Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir for being 'too cautious' with Jasprit Bumrah
US President Donald Trump SLAMS Democrats over Epstein Files, says, 'If they had a smoking gun...'
Meet India's richest heroine, is inactive in Bollywood, her last hit was in 2012, still has net worth of Rs 4600 crore, not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, she is..
Delhi-NCR: Massive fire at chemical factory in Sonia Vihar, WATCH
Movie Review: Murderbaad – Its Dark, Intriguing And Shockingly Refreshing
Ravie Dubey shares photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari from Ramayan set; fans say 'can't wait for our Jamai Raja'
Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti makes new move days after court summons him in defamation case
Big news for employees of THIS tech giant as it mandates use of...; not Ratan Tata's TCS, Infosys, it is...
Viral video: Rare black panther spotted with two leopards in Tamil Nadu, netizens say 'seems they are on mission'
BIG snub to Pakistan: Donald Trump not visiting Islamabad, last US president to visit was...
'He wasn't up for it': Ex-India star questions Shubman Gill's captaincy after Zak Crawley showdown, namedrops Virat Kohli
India to get 'preferential treatment' by Donald Trump in trade talks? Reports say...
Meet Indian chairman, who endorsed 90-hour work week, earned Rs 760000000 in FY25, his salary rises by...
Meet man behind world's largest EV company, who is set to take on Elon Musk's Tesla in India
'Doing good work isn't...': Pune reveals 4 key habits that helped him get promoted quickly
Meet Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand's 27-year-old Buddhist monk-golfer making waves at Royal Portrush
Bombay HC Approves Anant Ambani-Radhe Krishna Trust-Backed Transfer of Elephant Mahadevi to a Gujarat Sanctuary
Understaanding the Role of Chiropractic Singapore in Treating Back and Neck Pain
Saiyaara: Madhur Bhandarkar says Bollywood needs to wake up, says Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda shatter myths: 'In an industry obsessed with stars...'
Why Funeral Services Singapore Are Among the Most Professional in Asia
The Role of a Wedding Live Band in Creating Unforgettable Moments
WORLD
Its aim is to match the cost-effective and deadly efficiency of Shahed-type drones that Russia has heavily relied on since late 2022.
In a move to counter Iran-designed Shahed drones used by Russia in its war on Ukraine, the United States has introduced a new low-cost combat drone named LUCAS—short for Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System. The drone was unveiled on July 16, 2025, at the Pentagon.
Developed by Arizona-based defense company SpektreWorks, LUCAS is designed to be an affordable and scalable option for modern drone warfare. Its aim is to match the cost-effective and deadly efficiency of Shahed-type drones that Russia has heavily relied on since late 2022.
Weighing under 600 kg, LUCAS can fly at medium altitudes over long distances. It features a modular, open design, allowing quick changes in payload and mission type—whether for airstrikes, surveillance, or communications. It can be launched using rocket-assisted takeoff (RATO) or directly from military vehicles. Importantly, it does not require highly trained personnel to operate, making it easier to use on fast-changing battlefields.
LUCAS is also compatible with the Multi-Domain Unmanned System Communication (MUSIC) network. This allows it to work with other drones and serve as a communication relay between US and allied forces in contested areas.
One key advantage is its price: reportedly around USD 100,000, making it cheap enough to be used in large numbers.
Many social media users pointed out that the LUCAS design closely resembles Iran’s Shahed-136 and Russia’s Geran-2. Russian news outlet RT even described it as “virtually identical.”
The launch comes as Ukraine continues to face heavy drone attacks from Russia. In response, Ukraine is rapidly increasing its own drone production. On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office confirmed plans to expand the country’s UAV programs.
Ukrainian internal estimates say drones were responsible for 69% of strikes on Russian troops and 75% of attacks on vehicles and equipment in 2024. Ukraine aims to produce 30,000 long-range drones this year to strike deep into Russian territory.