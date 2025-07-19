US develops 'cheap and deadly' drone to counter Iran's Shahed drone, can be launched using..., its name is...

Its aim is to match the cost-effective and deadly efficiency of Shahed-type drones that Russia has heavily relied on since late 2022.

In a move to counter Iran-designed Shahed drones used by Russia in its war on Ukraine, the United States has introduced a new low-cost combat drone named LUCAS—short for Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System. The drone was unveiled on July 16, 2025, at the Pentagon.

Developed by Arizona-based defense company SpektreWorks, LUCAS is designed to be an affordable and scalable option for modern drone warfare. Its aim is to match the cost-effective and deadly efficiency of Shahed-type drones that Russia has heavily relied on since late 2022.

Weighing under 600 kg, LUCAS can fly at medium altitudes over long distances. It features a modular, open design, allowing quick changes in payload and mission type—whether for airstrikes, surveillance, or communications. It can be launched using rocket-assisted takeoff (RATO) or directly from military vehicles. Importantly, it does not require highly trained personnel to operate, making it easier to use on fast-changing battlefields.

LUCAS is also compatible with the Multi-Domain Unmanned System Communication (MUSIC) network. This allows it to work with other drones and serve as a communication relay between US and allied forces in contested areas.

One key advantage is its price: reportedly around USD 100,000, making it cheap enough to be used in large numbers.

Many social media users pointed out that the LUCAS design closely resembles Iran’s Shahed-136 and Russia’s Geran-2. Russian news outlet RT even described it as “virtually identical.”

The launch comes as Ukraine continues to face heavy drone attacks from Russia. In response, Ukraine is rapidly increasing its own drone production. On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office confirmed plans to expand the country’s UAV programs.

Ukrainian internal estimates say drones were responsible for 69% of strikes on Russian troops and 75% of attacks on vehicles and equipment in 2024. Ukraine aims to produce 30,000 long-range drones this year to strike deep into Russian territory.