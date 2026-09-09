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US destroys five Iranian oil tankers after IRGC targets warship with ballistic missiles: CENTCOM

United States destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC twice targeted US Navy warship ballistic missiles over past two days US Central Command CENTCOM said Tuesday.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

US destroys five Iranian oil tankers after IRGC targets warship with ballistic missiles: CENTCOM
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The United States destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) twice targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles over the past two days, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

According to CENTCOM, the American warship successfully evaded both attacks and continued operations in regional waters. No US personnel were injured.

In what it described as a response to Iran's latest failed attacks, CENTCOM said US forces struck five vessels allegedly linked to the IRGC's oil-smuggling network. The targeted ships were identified as M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1 and M/T Riesco in the Gulf of Oman, along with M/T Derya near Iran's Kharg Island.

US forces ordered crews to abandon the vessels before carrying out the strikes, rendering the tankers inoperable, the military said.

US warship evaded attacks, no personnel harmed

"The US warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The US military accused Iran of using the tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar "shadow fleet" that helps finance the IRGC and its regional proxy groups.

"Iran has used the tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies," CENTCOM said, adding that Iran had no means to defend the vessels.

Second such operation in days

The latest strikes come days after a similar US operation. CENTCOM said it destroyed three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5 after the IRGC allegedly attempted to attack a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer. The command said all recent Iranian attempts to strike US Navy warships had failed.

Iranian state media, however, reported that two Iranian oil tankers were hit in the latest US attacks one near Jask and another close to Kharg Island. Iranian reports said crews were evacuated safely and no casualties were reported.

The strikes mark another escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Iran reportedly threatening retaliation against oil tankers operating near ports in Kuwait and Bahrain following the latest US action.

'Every time Iran tries, it will lose more tankers': Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would respond firmly to Iran's attempts to target US naval vessels.

"Iran keeps trying to strike US Navy ships, and every time it does or attempts to it will lose more tankers," Rubio told reporters during a visit to Colombia on Tuesday. "I think you'll see that again today."

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