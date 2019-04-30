US deputy attorney general who oversaw Mueller probe resigns.

Headlines

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

HomeWorld

World

US deputy attorney general who oversaw Mueller probe resigns

US deputy attorney general who oversaw Mueller probe resigns.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 02:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who chose Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the Russia interference probe and protected him from political intrusion, announced Monday he was stepping down.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Rosenstein said he would depart on May 11, after more than two turbulent years as the second highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice.

The veteran Republican prosecutor, 54, stunned the country on May 17, 2017 when he named an independent lawyer to take on the Russia probe after Trump fired FBI director James Comey.

Then-attorney general Jeff Sessions had already recused himself from overseeing the investigation, leaving Rosenstein in charge.

That made Rosenstein effectively the one buffer between Mueller and the White House -- a position that became even more crucial when the investigation began examining whether Trump himself had obstructed justice by firing Comey and then trying to have Mueller ousted.

In his final report released on April 18, Mueller concluded that no one onTrump's campaign conspired to collude with Russians.

But he reached no conclusion on obstruction, detailing the evidence he had accumulated and leaving it to Congress to act.

Ahead of the release of the report, Rosenstein stood silently next to Attorney General Bill Barr as Barr asserted that there was not enough evidence in Mueller's report to charge Trump with obstruction -- a claim that many lawyers said was false.

Rosenstein had made clear last year that hewould step down after Mueller's report was released.

His tenure was rocky and he drew strong criticism for doing Trump's bidding on numerous other questionable policies, like the president's attempt to ban Muslim immigrants and his legally dubious policies to block migrants at the southern border.

Just days after his appointment in April 2017, Trump tested Rosenstein's loyalty by demanding he author a justification for firing Comey.

Trump made clear that a key reason he wanted the FBI chief out was to stymie the Russia investigation, which threatened members of the president's team.

Rosenstein obliged, and later, according to reports, told colleagues he was flabbergasted at being used by Trump against Comey.

His move eight days later stunned the White House, naming Mueller -- a former FBI director himself -- to take over the probe.

As Mueller issued indictment after indictment of his former campaign aides, Trump was furious. He repeatedly attacked Sessions, Rosenstein and Mueller as running an "illegal witch hunt," demanding it be shut down.

He came under direct pressure last year when media reported that, in the wake of Comey's firing and other controversial actions by Trump, Rosenstein privately discussed with top Justice and FBI officials recording the president in his offices for evidence that he was unfit, so that he could be constitutionally removed.

While the Justice Department sought to characterize it has having been said jokingly, Rosenstein was unable to shed suspicions that he was discussing an illegal action against the president.

Rosenstein reportedly drafted his resignation, but stayed on after a meeting with Trump, saying he would see the Mueller investigation through.

Born in Philadelphia in 1965, he studied economics at Trump's alma mater, Wharton University, before attending Harvard Law School.

He joined the Justice Department in 1990 and participated in the independent counsel investigation into Bill Clinton, which eventually morphed into the sex scandal that saw Clinton impeached in Congress.

He was appointed US Attorney for Maryland by president George W. Bush in 2005 and enhanced his reputation with the corruption conviction of a senior state official.

He was one of only three Bush-era federal district attorneys to be kept on by the Obama administration in 2009. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

Wordle 766 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE