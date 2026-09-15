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US deploys space weapon as China, Russia build counterspace capabilities: Where does India stand

As the US acknowledges an on-orbit space weapon, here's where India stands in the growing space arms race involving China and Russia.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 02:56 PM IST

US deploys space weapon as China, Russia build counterspace capabilities: Where does India stand
US deploys space weapon as China, Russia build counterspace capabilities: Inside new space arms race (Representative image/ X)
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The United States has publicly acknowledged for the first time that it has an 'on-orbit space control weapon'. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed that the capability was deployed to protect US forces against hostile action. However, he did not reveal what the weapon is or exactly what it can do.  

US has space weapon

For years, Washington has maintained that it focuses on protecting its satellites and maintaining space superiority, but this comes as a clearer acknowledgement that the US has space-control weapons deployed in orbit.

Speaking at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Monday, Meink defended the deployment by pointing to more than a decade of US warnings about Chinese and Russian space weapons. US Space Force, established in 2019 as the first new US military branch in more than seven decades, has earlier cited that China has developed highly manoeuvrable satellites capable of close-proximity operations, while Russia has been accused by Washington of developing and operating anti-satellite capabilities.

Even last year, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order underlining the US Space Force's role in not only defending assets, but also as an attacking force. The administration has said that space-based capabilities are a crucial part of its planned "Golden Dome" defence system to protect the US from missiles and other airborne threats.

In 2024, Washington said Russia had launched a satellite that it believed was capable of attacking other spacecraft, although Moscow did not publicly comment on the allegation. The US Space Force has said China “develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of a military modernisation strategy”, while Russia regards space as a “warfighting domain” and considers space superiority important to future conflicts, according to Reuters reports

China, Russia 

Military activity in space has grown in recent years, despite a 1967 treaty that prohibits weapons of mass destruction in orbit. While the treaty does not comprehensively ban conventional anti-satellite systems, key powers, including the US, Russia, and China, have been exploring other capabilities such as targeting rivals' satellites, which are key for military communications, surveillance and navigation.

According to Reuters, Chinese researchers linked to the military are developing technologies ranging from satellites designed to pursue and even capture other spacecraft to systems that could extend fuel supplies.  According to the Secure World Foundation, Beijing demonstrated a destructive ASAT capability in 2007 by using a missile to destroy one of its own weather satellites. Besides highly manoeuvrable satellites capable of approaching other spacecraft, China is also developing electronic-warfare, cyber and satellite-jamming capabilities. The US Space Force said China conducted 93 space launches in 2025, placing around 370 payloads into orbit, and ended the year with more than 1,350 satellites. 

Russia, on the other hand, showcased a destructive ASAT capability in November 2021, when it destroyed the Cosmos 1408 satellite with a direct-ascent missile. The nation has demonstrated co-orbital capabilities, alongside electronic-warfare and satellite-jamming capabilities. 

Where does India stand?

]India has demonstrated an anti-satellite (ASAT) capability, as it conducted Mission Shakti in March 2019. It used a ground-launched interceptor to destroy an Indian satellite in low-Earth orbit, emerging as the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to demonstrate a direct-ascent ASAT capability, as per a Reuters report. 

According to the Secure World Foundation, Indian officials described Mission Shakti as a one-time demonstration while maintaining India's opposition to the weaponisation of outer space. Analysts say India is strengthening capabilities linked to space situational awareness, surveillance, secure communications, intelligence and protection of space assets as competition in orbit grows, according to India Aerospace & Defence / IADB.

In April, ISRO released the Indian Space Situational Awareness Report (ISSAR) 2025, reflecting India's growing focus on tracking satellites, space objects and potential orbital threats.

Meanwhile, there is no publicly available evidence that India has deployed an offensive on-orbit weapon comparable to the US capability acknowledged by Air Force Secretary Troy Meink. 

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