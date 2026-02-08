US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air

The enforcement actions also focus on an IRGC-linked front organisation accused by the US of gathering intelligence on the positioning of American and Israeli hardware while aiding Iranian military targeting during the ongoing conflict.

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced sanctions against six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran for allegedly supporting Iranian carrier Mahan Air, which Washington maintains has long facilitated the movement of weapons, military hardware, and IRGC-Quds Force personnel. The enforcement actions also focus on an IRGC-linked front organisation accused by the Treasury of gathering intelligence on the positioning of American and Israeli hardware while aiding Iranian military targeting during the ongoing conflict.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that those offering commercial, logistical, or financial backing to the IRGC or Mahan Air are "helping sustain a terrorist enterprise", committing to progressively ramp up economic leverage against Tehran. The latest measure follows a parallel set of sanctions rolled out on Wednesday targeting eight oil tankers and 10 corporate entities, according to an official notification released on the US Treasury website.

An official notice from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) specified that six of the commercial entities designated on Wednesday were headquartered in China. The Treasury added that OFAC has designated more than 100 maritime vessels since January. Treasury disclosures indicate that several of the targeted firms participated in an IRGC-sponsored extortion scheme requiring commercial vessels to purchase mandatory maritime "insurance" to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The mechanism, identified by the Treasury as the "Hormuz Safe" programme, was instituted by Iran's primary insurance regulator to cover risks largely generated by the Islamic Republic itself, including strikes on vessels, with proceeds earmarked to fund regime operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).