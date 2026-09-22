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US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?

US, Denmark and Greenland have signed a new defence pact. Here’s what the agreement means for Arctic security, military access and Greenland’s sovereignty.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST

US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?(Source: ANI)
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US President Donald Trump, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Tuesday signed a historic agreement to strengthen defence and Arctic security cooperation. The new security agreement will expand US military access and defence infrastructure in Greenland, including an expansion of the existing Pituffik Space Base and plans for two additional defence sites at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig. 

What does the agreement mean for US, Denmark and Greenland

The pact builds on a 1951 US-Danish defence agreement and aims to strengthen Arctic and North Atlantic security within the NATO framework. Trump said the agreement gives the US long-term control over Greenland’s security needs and prevents adversaries from establishing military bases or making sensitive investments there. He described the pact as an “Infinite Life” Agreement, saying it has no expiry and addresses US security concerns. The agreement would allow a major expansion of the US military presence in Greenland.

“At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” he said. "Additionally, from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump added.

What Denmark, Greenland said

Denmark described the agreement as strengthened security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic while stressing that the deal does not change Greenland’s sovereignty, as the island remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. 

Denmark PM Frederiksen emphasised that the agreement recognises Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. “I am glad that we are about to make a great agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States. An agreement which strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic Area and therefore is great for NATO and Europe as well,” Frederiksen said.

Greenland PM Nielsen said the agreement would strengthen security for Greenland, Denmark, the US and the wider Western alliance. The agreement comes amid growing international attention on Greenland’s strategic importance in the Arctic.

(With inputs from ANI)

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