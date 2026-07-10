US denies new strikes on Iran; Qatar, Pakistan seek to revive deal: What we know so far

The fresh attacks focused on multiple sites in southern Iran, including the cities of Konarak and Sirik. Speculations are rife that if the US didn't strike, Israel might, though there has been no confirmation from any side so far.

Multiple explosions have been reported in southeastern Iran, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility, on Thursday (July 9), according to Iranian media reports. At least three blasts were heard in Konarak; however, authorities have yet to release an official statement as reports continue to emerge.

Fresh attacks on Iran, US denies involvement

The United States, however, said the US military didn't conduct any new strikes on Thursday. One US official said it was a result of the de-escalation efforts. Amid renewed tensions, regional powers are pushing to de-escalate US-Iran hostilities and revive nuclear talks, even as Trump calls the ceasefire over but seeks to avoid war, as reported by Axios.

The fresh attacks focused on multiple sites in southern Iran, including the cities of Konarak and Sirik. Though Iran blamed “the enemy” for the attacks, but did not name this “enemy”, a US official told Al Jazeera that Washington was not behind it and still wanted to pursue diplomacy with Tehran.

"Several areas in Bushehr province were targeted today, including the perimeter of the nuclear power plant, a military base in the town of Choghadak and a fishing pier in the south of the province," Ehsan Jahanian, Deputy Governor of Bushehr province, said. However, no casualties have been reported, the official said.

Speculations are rife that if the US didn't strike, Israel might, though there has been no confirmation from any side so far. The US and Iran have been trading attacks since Tuesday, with Tehran additionally hitting military sites across the Gulf, including in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The news of fresh attacks came hours after Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried in the country's holiest shrine of Imam Reza early on Friday. Meanwhile, Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has dropped during renewed fighting between the US and Iran, sparking a new blow to energy markets.

Mediators push to revive US-Iran deal

According to an Axios report, Qatar, Pakistan and other regional mediators are trying to de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran. The mediators seek to revive negotiations on a nuclear deal, according to two sources from the mediating countries and a US official.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has said that Qatar is committed to diplomacy and dialogue as the path to resolving conflicts and advancing lasting security and stability in the Middle East, as per Al Jazeera.