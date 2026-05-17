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US demands uranium handover, Iran seeks sanctions relief as peace talks face new hurdles

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US demands uranium handover, Iran seeks sanctions relief as peace talks face new hurdles

After giving a sharp warning to Iran, the US has put forward five major conditions including the handing over of 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to the United States. Both the US and Iran have set conditions for peace talks.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 17, 2026, 09:21 PM IST

US demands uranium handover, Iran seeks sanctions relief as peace talks face new hurdles
US and Iran have put forward conditions for negotiations (image source: ANI)
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After giving a sharp warning to Iran, the US has put forward five major conditions including the handing over of 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to the United States, restricting Iran to a single operational nuclear facility, and a condition for a ceasefire, to take place after progress in negotiations, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.  

US’ conditions for peace talks 

Meanwhile, the US has also reportedly rejected Iran’s demand for compensation for war damages, and the release of its frozen financial assets.  

According to Fars report, even in case of Iran meeting these conditions, US and the Zionist regime’s threat of aggression would continue. 

The five major conditions set by US has during ongoing negotiations with Iran include: 

- The US will not pay any compensation or damages during the war to Iran  

- Iran must deliver 400 kilograms of uranium to the USA 

- Keeping only one set of Iran's nuclear facilities active 

- The US will also not pay even 25 per cent of Iran’s frozen assets 

- Based on the nature and consequences of the negotiation, the decision to end the war will be taken.  

Iran’s “pre-conditions” 

Iran has also set its five conditions for peace talks, describing them as “minimum trust-building guarantees.” The Islamic State has also clarified that further negotiations will move forward based on the fulfillment of its five conditions which it has described as crucial for “confidence-building”, these are:  

-An end to hostilities on all fronts, especially in Lebanon 

-The lifting of anti-Iran sanctions 

-The unfreezing of Iran’s blocked assets  

-Compensation for war damages 

-Lastly, recognising Iran’s sovereign right over the Strait of Hormuz. 

Donald Trump warns Iran 

US President Donald Trump, earlier today, shared a mysterious and highly charged message on his social media platform, Truth Social. On Sunday, President Trump uploaded an AI-generated image accompanied by a stark, single-sentence declaration: "It Was The Calm Before The Storm." The move comes amid a dangerous spike in geopolitical friction surrounding Tehran and the unfolding Strait of Hormuz crisis. 

ANI 20260517104454

Western officials and allied nations have been working behind the scenes to broker a complex compromise, the report noted. The objective of these discussions is to convince Tehran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critically vital artery for global shipping, while strategically structuring the agreement so President Trump can publicly frame the resolution as a massive diplomatic victory. However, President Trump appeared to completely dismiss the latest diplomatic framework presented by Iranian negotiators. 

 

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