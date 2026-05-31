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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signals improving ties with Pakistan, reaffirms strong partnership with India

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signals improving ties with Pakistan, reaffirms strong partnership with India

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted improving ties between Washington and Islamabad while reaffirming India as a key strategic partner.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 11:20 AM IST

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signals improving ties with Pakistan, reaffirms strong partnership with India
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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has pointed to a shift in Washington’s diplomatic engagement with Pakistan, describing the relationship as steadily improving and increasingly significant for regional stability. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he praised both Pakistan’s civilian leadership and its military establishment for what he termed a constructive role in South Asia.

Hegseth noted that US President Donald Trump had developed what he called a 'close rapport' with Pakistan’s leadership, suggesting that this personal diplomatic connection has contributed to broader engagement between the two countries.

Reference to India-Pakistan Peace Efforts

During his address, Hegseth mentioned ongoing diplomatic efforts involving India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbours with a long history of tensions. He referred to discussions in which Pakistan’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir,  were acknowledged for their involvement in peace-related conversations.

He described the warming interaction between Washington and Islamabad as an “unexpected but meaningful shift,” adding that stability in the region remains a shared interest among all parties involved.

US Assesses Regional Security Risks

Responding to a question on missile capabilities in South Asia, Hegseth said the United States does not currently classify either India or Pakistan as direct threat to its security. He emphasised that both nations are primarily focused on their own regional security challenges and continue to develop deterrence capabilities in that context.

His remarks came in response to earlier testimony before the US Senate Intelligence Committee, where concerns had been raised about the long-term reach of missile development programmes in the region.

India Remains a Key Strategic Partner

While discussing regional dynamics, Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to its partnership with India. He described India as a 'central pillar' of US strategy in South Asia and praised its ongoing military modernisation efforts.

He also confirmed progress in defence cooperation, including plans for joint production of Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems. According to him, collaboration between the two countries continues to expand, particularly in maritime security and Indo-Pacific operations.

Balancing Relations in South Asia

Hegseth’s remarks reflect Washington’s effort to maintain strategic ties with both India and Pakistan while encouraging regional stability. The US continues to position India as a key defence and economic partner, while also engaging Pakistan in dialogue aimed at supporting peace and security in the broader South Asian region.

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