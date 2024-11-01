Their conversation highlighted the US' support for Israel's security, particularly in the face of threats from Iran and Iranian proxies.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to explore opportunities for de-escalation amidst rising Middle East tensions. Their conversation highlighted the US' support for Israel's security, particularly in the face of threats from Iran and Iranian proxies.

Sharing a post on X, Austin wrote, "I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss opportunities for regional de-escalation. I reaffirmed that the United States remains fully prepared to defend US personnel, Israel, and partners across the region against threats from Iran and Iran-backed proxies."

Austin further reiterated US' commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution in Lebanon, ensuring the safe return of both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to their homes. "I reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border. I also reviewed steps Israel is taking and should continue to advance to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and prospects for a hostage release and ceasefire deal," the post further said.

Notably, Hezbollah's rocket attacks in northern Israel have resulted in the loss of seven lives in agricultural fields near Metula and Haifa, marking one of the deadliest days for Israeli civilians in months, Times of Israel reported.According to the authorities, tragedy struck near the border town of Metula on Thursday morning when a rocket fired from Lebanon slammed into an apple orchard, claiming the lives of five people.

Hours later, two more people were killed while in an olive grove outside the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata, as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the area, Times of Israel reported. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the attack by Hezbollah in a statement.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Hezbollah rockets killed 7 innocent civilians inside Israel today. We will not let Hezbollah's deadly attacks go unanswered."

All the victims were agricultural labourers who had been working in the orchard at the time of the strike. While one of them was an Israeli citizen, the others were foreign nationals.

