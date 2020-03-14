US declares 'national emergency' over COVID-19

President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Saturday declared a state of national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak to ensure better allocation of funds to tackle the crisis and reflect the seriousness of the situation.

President Trump said that he was declaring a national emergency to "free up" federal resources, up to the amount of $50 billion, which he described as "a large amount of money for states and territories and localities".

The US is also enforcing its new travel ban with Europe from today. Earlier, Trump had announced that the US was suspending travel with as many as 30 European countries, including France and Italy, in the wake of the virus outbreak. Today, the US President said that he may add the United Kingdom to the list, while he might consider taking off others.

Trump also hinted at the possibility that he might get tested for coronavirus, when asked if he would, especially since he had come into contact with a confirmed infected patient - a Brazillian diplomat who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The US President said that he would "most likely" get tested, although he did not specify when.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 136,895 while the number of countries that have been affected has increased to 123.