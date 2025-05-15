According to the UNSC, Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani was the leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant, a Syria-based terrorist group previously listed between May 30, 2013 and May 13, 2014 as an alias of Al-Qaida in Iraq.

If you visit the UN Security Council's website now, you will still find Abu Muhammad al Jawlani as a listed terrorist. The website also clarifies that "Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani was listed on July 24, 2013, according to UN Resolution number 2083. Giving the reasons for listing him as a terrorist, the UNSC website declares that he was associated with Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of”, “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to”, and “Recruiting for” Al-Qaida.

According to the UNSC, Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani was the leader of Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant, a Syria-based terrorist group previously listed between May 30, 2013 and May 13, 2014 as an alias of Al-Qaida in Iraq. It also claims that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, instructed Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani in 2011 to establish a front for Al-Qaida in Iraq in Syria. Al-Qaida in Iraq provided Jabhat al-Nusrah with manpower, money, weapons and advice.

The US announced a bounty of $10 million dollar on the UN-listed terrorist. Washington revoked the order in December 2024.

(Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani talking to journalists in 223.)

Donald Trump meets Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani

This man is now called Ahmed Hussein al- Sharaa, he is now the president of Syria after his terror outfit in January, 2025, overthrew the then President Bashar al-Assad, who fled Syria and took refuge in Russia.



US President Donald Trump met Ahmed Hussein al- Sharaa Wednesday in Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh in presence of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin-Salman. It is interesting to note that Trump asked al-Sharaa to deport Palestinians it described as “terrorists”, and “sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel”. He also asked him to “assume responsibility for ISIS detention centres in northeast Syria”.