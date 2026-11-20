US President Donald Trump is set to change the country's cybersecurity leadership as National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross exits amid a series of technology disruptions affecting government networks, banks and critical infrastructure.

The Trump administration is set to change its top cybersecurity leadership as a series of technology disruptions affecting government networks, financial institutions and critical infrastructure raise questions about the resilience of America's digital systems.

Sean Cairncross, who has headed the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) since August 2025, is leaving his position. Kirsten Davies, currently serving as the Chief Information Officer at the US Department of Defence, is expected to assume the role in an acting capacity, according to reports.

The development was first reported by Axios. A person familiar with the White House's decision told AFP on Thursday that Cairncross had been fired, adding that US President Donald Trump supported the decision because of concerns about his qualifications for the position.

However, a different account cited by Fox News suggested that Cairncross was unwilling to continue for another two years. The exact date of his departure has not yet been established.

Who will replace Sean Cairncross?

Davies, who currently oversees information technology operations at the Department of Defence, is expected to lead the cybersecurity office temporarily, NBC News reported. A source cited by the network said Davies had more relevant professional credentials and had already received Senate confirmation.

The position of National Cyber Director requires Senate approval for a permanent appointment. Consequently, Davies' expected interim elevation does not necessarily indicate who will eventually be nominated to head the office.

The ONCD plays a central role in coordinating cybersecurity policies, priorities and strategies across federal agencies.

Series of US technology disruptions raise concerns

The leadership change comes against the backdrop of multiple technology and service disruptions reported across the United States.

Among the incidents were a nationwide ground stop involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), problems affecting Microsoft's Outlook email services, disruptions involving United Airlines and major banks, and a temporary interruption to an internal communications network of the National Security Agency (NSA).

The incidents have drawn attention to the vulnerability of interconnected public services and the potential consequences of disruptions to critical digital infrastructure.

However, the country's top intelligence official said on Wednesday that the incidents were unrelated. According to the official, they were individual service outages associated with maintenance work and technical changes, rather than indications of a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack.

What did Trump say about the outages?

Trump sought to downplay concerns surrounding the disruptions while speaking to Fox News ahead of the APEC Summit. Describing the incidents as unrelated events, the US President said, "Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events."

He also criticised media coverage of the outages, suggesting that the press was giving considerable attention to the incidents.

Cairncross, who previously held several positions in the White House during Trump's first administration, also served as the Republican National Committee's Chief Operating Officer during the 2016 election cycle. He declined to comment on his departure.

The expected leadership transition places the ONCD at the centre of renewed scrutiny over how the US government coordinates cybersecurity policy and responds to disruptions affecting essential services.