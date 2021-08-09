US COVID-19 cases, driven by Delta variant, hit highest level since February

Headlines

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

High-level panel on simultaneous elections holds first meeting in Delhi

'Dekhne ka nazariya change hua': Shantanu Maheshwari on makers taking him seriously as actor after Gangubai Kathiawadi

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

'He treated us with...': Kangana Ranaut wishes to collaborate with Prabhas for Ek Niranjan 2, calls him 'great host'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

High-level panel on simultaneous elections holds first meeting in Delhi

'Dekhne ka nazariya change hua': Shantanu Maheshwari on makers taking him seriously as actor after Gangubai Kathiawadi

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

Benefits of eating kidney beans (rajma) other than diabetes, weight loss

10 Mother animals that eat their own babies

Vivek Agnihotri's films ranked best to worst

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

'Dekhne ka nazariya change hua': Shantanu Maheshwari on makers taking him seriously as actor after Gangubai Kathiawadi

'He treated us with...': Kangana Ranaut wishes to collaborate with Prabhas for Ek Niranjan 2, calls him 'great host'

This National Award-winning actress sold coffee at petrol station for Rs 30 per day, tried to take her life twice

HomeWorld

World

US COVID-19 cases, driven by Delta variant, hit highest level since February

US average of daily COVID-19 cases hit the highest level since February on Sunday (local time), fuelled by the Delta variant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 09, 2021, 08:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US average of daily COVID-19 cases hit the highest level since February on Sunday (local time), fuelled by the Delta variant.

Hospitals in the South are running out of space or staff as all the beds are taken up by Covid victims, with some patients unable to get the care they would normally receive, reported CNN.

Infected people need immediate Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment which is not available at the hospital. An ECMO treatment uses external machinery that can function as the heart and lungs. It's been used in some severely ill Covid-19 patients, including young adults.

Across the country, states are struggling to fend off the Delta variant -- the most contagious strain of coronavirus yet. But the situation is particularly worrisome in several Southern states, reported CNN.

Louisiana set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations last week.

Florida's hospitalizations recently jumped 13 per cent above the state's previous peak on July 23, 2020, according to a survey by the Florida Hospital Association.

The US now is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases every day -- the highest in almost six months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Because it can take days or weeks for some COVID-19 cases to lead to hospitalization or death, doctors are bracing for an ugly repeat of scenes from 2020.

The vast majority of those getting hospitalized with or dying from COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week.
For adults previously infected with COVID-19, vaccines give better protection against re-infection than natural immunity on its own, according to a CDC study published Friday.

The study suggests people who got COVID-19 in 2020 and didn't get vaccinated were more than twice as likely to be re-infected in May or June 2021, compared with people who also had Covid-19 but were later fully vaccinated, reported CNN.

There is no minimum time to wait between recovering from COVID-19 and getting vaccinated, the CDC said.

Moreover, almost half the country is not fully vaccinated, including children under 12 who are not yet eligible but are still vulnerable to COVID-19, reported CNN.

Scientists say the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, with each infected person potentially infecting eight or nine other people.

Delta may also cause more severe disease than other strains of coronavirus, according to studies cited in an internal CDC presentation.

According to CNN, now some hospitals are seeing younger COVID-19 patients than before.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who quit high-paying job at NASA to become civil servant, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt with AIR...

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Amitabh Bachchan's Don returns to theatre courtesy Film Heritage Foundation; heres how you can watch it with Zeenat Aman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE