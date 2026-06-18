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US Congresswoman Elhan Omar alleges 'eighth stage of genocide' in India

A basic look at India and its neighbors reveals the reality. While minority groups like Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have increased in number in India, Hindus — a minority in nearby nations — have suffered religious persecution that has driven many to leave.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 07:31 AM IST

US Congresswoman Elhan Omar alleges 'eighth stage of genocide' in India
EIlhan Omar, Image source: Instagram
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During a period of rising polarization and anti-immigrant sentiment in the US, American lawmaker Ilhan Omar criticized India at a June event hosted by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). She alleged the country was in the "eighth stage of genocide." Both Omar, a Democratic Representative, and the IAMC have been known for their criticism of India.

The fact remains that minority communities in India have grown in population and have held important positions both previously and now. At a time when the world faces instability due to wars and India seeks stronger economic growth, those hostile to India choose to spread outright falsehoods.

India sees minority growth 

A basic look at India and its neighbors reveals the reality. While minority groups like Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have increased in number in India, Hindus — a minority in nearby nations — have suffered religious persecution that has driven many to leave.

India’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, pointed this out in May: "India continues to remain one of the safest and most inclusive homes for minorities. When we look at neighbouring countries in the Indian subcontinent, we often see minority communities facing existential challenges and seeking refuge in India. From Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, minorities from across the region have looked towards India as a place of shelter, security and dignity."

The involvement of minorities in the democratic process further proves this. Yet individuals and groups with anti-India agendas keep spreading falsehoods.

"Reports coming out of India [place it at] the 8th stage of genocide," Omar said, according to videos and an IAMC statement. "It's really important for us to continue to raise the alarm, because we know that it is not just the Modi administration that is causing havoc in India, but it is becoming systematic, and it's becoming societal," she alleged.

Omar uses Stanton’s 10-stage framework on genocide

Omar was citing the 10-stage model of genocide created by Gregory H Stanton, an American jurist and founder of Genocide Watch.

For context, Stanton defines the eighth stage as persecution. It involves large-scale, state-backed targeting of a minority group. In his framework, this stage includes systematic rights violations like extrajudicial killings, property seizure, forced displacement, ghettoization, or denial of essentials such as food, water, and healthcare.

Although the event took place on June 7, the videos of the harsh remarks are only surfacing now after clips spread on social media.

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