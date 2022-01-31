US Congressman asks President Joe Biden to reject Pakistan's effort to install ‘jihadist’ envoy

New Delhi: United States Congressman Scott Perry has expressed "grave concern" over the appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States and has written letter to US President Joe Biden over it. In the letter he called on President to "reject any diplomatic credentials presented" to Khan and "reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States." The letter was written on 27th January.

Calling him a "terrorist sympathizer", Perry in scathing letter pointed out how Khan has "praised both terrorists and foreign terrorist organizations – including Hizbul Mujahideen – in stark and unsettling terms" and has "encouraged young men to emulate jihadists like Burhan Wani". Burhan, commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was shot down by Indian forces in 2016.

While Masood's name has sent by Islamabad as Pak envoy, US State department has paused on its approval.

The US congressman in the letter pointed how Khan "lashed out at the United States for designating the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen for sanctions, calling those sanctions “unjustifiable”. In the 2 page letter, it was also noted that Masood Khan in 2019 "willingly appeared" alongside Fazlur Rehman Khalil who is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and the founder of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), a US-designated foreign terrorist organization. Khalil has had close ties with Osama bin Laden & cosignatory of Laden's first fatwa, issued in 1998, calling for attacks against the United States.

The letter comes at a time when US-Pakistan ties have hit an all time low. US President Biden hasn't called Pakistan PM Imran Khan since taking charge last year.

The letter while listing out "Khan’s perverse attachment to Islamic terrorism" said it "exceedingly obvious that Pakistan has embraced its identity as a super terrorist state" even as it highlighted that Masood is a "supporter of the terrorist groups Jamaat-e-Islami". Pakistan's ambassador designate has also called on US to release Aafia Siddiqui who has been convicted of attempting to murder American Troops. Recent Texas terror attack saw Pakistan origin British national calling for her release to release the hostages.