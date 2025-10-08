Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US Congress urges Trump to reset ties with India amid tariff tensions: 'With world's largest democracy...'

A group of members of the United States Congress on Wednesday (local time) wrote to President Donald Trump urging him to take immediate steps to reset and repair the country's partnership with India.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

US Congress urges Trump to reset ties with India amid tariff tensions: 'With world's largest democracy...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
A group of members of the United States Congress on Wednesday (local time) wrote to President Donald Trump urging him to take immediate steps to reset and repair the country's partnership with India, following recent tariff measures that they said have strained relations with the world's largest democracy. In their joint letter addressed to President Trump, the lawmakers said that "recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world's largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries," and called for swift action to restore balance in the bilateral relationship.

They highlighted that in late August 2025, under Trump's leadership, tariffs on Indian goods were raised to as high as 50 per cent, combining initial 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariffs with an additional 25 per cent duty in response to India's energy purchases from Russia. "These punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on," the letter stated.

Pointing out the importance of the US-India economic relationship, the Members of Congress wrote that the trading partnership "supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries." They noted that American manufacturers depend on India for key inputs in sectors ranging from semiconductors to healthcare and energy, while Indian investments in the US have created new employment opportunities across American communities.

The letter warned that the tariff escalation could push India closer to "regimes hostile to the United States, including China and Russia," undermining Washington's strategic interests. It described India as "a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific" and "a vital partner in defence cooperation," citing its role in the Quad alliance alongside the US, Australia, and Japan.

"The United States and India share democratic traditions that set us apart from our authoritarian competitors," the lawmakers wrote, stressing that cooperation between the two nations demonstrates how "free and open societies can prosper through mutual respect."

The Members of Congress urged President Trump to "reaffirm America's commitment to India", calling for a "recalibration, not confrontation", in the relationship. They recommended that the administration begin by reviewing the current tariff policy and continuing dialogue with Indian leadership. The letter was signed by Representatives Deborah K Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Frank Pallone Jr., and several others representing districts with large Indian-American populations.

