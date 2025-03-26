These bilateral meetings followed high-level discussions by US President Donald Trump with, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively, an official press release by the White House stated.

The United States recently held expert-level discussions with delegations from both Russia and Ukraine in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from March 23 to 25. These bilateral meetings followed high-level discussions by US President Donald Trump with, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively, an official press release by the White House stated.

The talks primarily focused on security in the Black Sea, safeguarding commercial maritime activity, energy infrastructure protection, and broader diplomatic efforts to foster a durable peace. The negotiations underscored Washington's continued diplomatic engagement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its commitment to regional stability.

During the discussions with the Russian delegation, the United States and Russia reached agreements on multiple fronts, particularly regarding maritime security. Both nations committed to ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, eliminating the use of force in maritime operations, and preventing the militarisation of commercial vessels. Additionally, the United States agreed to assist Russia in restoring its access to global markets for agricultural and fertiliser exports.

As part of this effort, steps will be taken to lower maritime insurance costs, enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions. Furthermore, the United States and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to implementing a prior agreement reached between Presidents Trump and Putin, which prohibits strikes against energy facilities in both Russia and Ukraine.

This commitment is aimed at reducing the escalation of hostilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure.Parallel discussions with the Ukrainian delegation resulted in a similar set of agreements regarding maritime security and Black Sea stability.

The United States and Ukraine pledged to prevent commercial vessels from being used for military operations and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safe passage for maritime trade.

Additionally, the US reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war, secure the release of detained civilians, and support the return of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly relocated. Further steps were outlined to implement President Trump's and President Zelenskyy's prior agreement to ban attacks on energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine. Third-party nations were welcomed to provide support in ensuring the successful implementation of these agreements.

Both rounds of negotiations reinforced the shared objective of working toward long-term stability in the region. The United States reiterated President Trump's directive that the violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict must come to an end. Washington emphasised that halting hostilities is a necessary first step toward achieving a lasting peace settlement.

In line with this commitment, the United States pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to facilitate negotiations between both Russia and Ukraine, ensuring that all agreements made in Riyadh are upheld and advanced. The United States also acknowledged and expressed its appreciation for the role played by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in hosting and mediating these discussions.

His leadership and diplomatic engagement were recognised as key in facilitating productive dialogue between the involved parties. Saudi Arabia's role in the talks further highlighted its growing position in international conflict resolution efforts.

